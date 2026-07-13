Tucker Carlson on DTV, Zach Vorhies + Mike Adams, and the Death of Sen Lindsey Graham

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams reported on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, noting that the official cause was a heart attack but raising questions about the timeline and circumstances. Adams cited former CIA analyst Larry Johnson’s theory that Graham may have died in Ukraine while touring a drone weapons facility that was later struck by Russian missiles, and that his body may have been transported back to the U.S. to create a cover story. Adams also pointed to the involvement of FBI Director Kash Patel in the investigation as unusual for a natural death, suggesting the possibility of foul play or a cover-up. He concluded by condemning Graham’s political legacy, calling him a war criminal and a traitor to humanity, and argued that his death is a net positive for the world.

The episode also featured an interview with Tucker Carlson, who discussed the importance of decentralizing power and reducing personal dependencies on corrupt institutions. Carlson emphasized that true freedom comes from eliminating debt, owning physical assets like gold and silver, and surrounding oneself with trusted loved ones rather than seeking approval from strangers. He criticized the two-party system for lacking leaders who genuinely care about the people they govern, and argued that the U.S. government is fundamentally corrupt and unsustainable. Carlson also shared his motivation for co-founding Battalion Metals, explaining that he was disgusted by gold companies that scam elderly conservative viewers with massive markups, and wanted to offer a transparent, low-margin alternative. The conversation concluded with a discussion on the limits of U.S. military power, the importance of accepting geographic and physical reality, and the value of decentralized, self-sufficient living.

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