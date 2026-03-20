Ty Bollinger Interview: The Hidden Causes of Pet Cancer (Part 2)

In today’s interview, Ty Bollinger and Mike Adams discuss key factors contributing to pet cancer and ways to improve pet health. They emphasize the dangers of sedentary lifestyles for pets, noting that lack of movement hinders lymphatic detoxification and increases disease risk. Indoor pets face additional hazards from chemical exposure in carpets, cleaning products, and poor air quality. Outdoor toxins like glyphosate and flea/tick treatments are also concerning, as pets ingest these through licking their paws or fur. The conversation highlights the importance of avoiding toxic grooming products and dog parks, where parasites and chemical-laden animals pose risks.

The speakers advocate for healthier pet diets, suggesting raw or minimally processed foods enriched with organ meats, probiotics, and supplements like cod liver oil or sardines. They stress mental stimulation for pets, citing cognitive challenges as beneficial for overall well-being. The interview promotes The Truth About Pet Cancer docu-series, which features expert insights on preventing pet diseases through natural care. The discussion concludes with practical tips for pet owners, encouraging small dietary improvements and consultation with holistic veterinarians. Stream The Truth About Pet Cancer FREE on BrightU.com from March 21–30, 2026.

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