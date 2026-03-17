Ty Bollinger Interview: The Truth About Pet Cancer, Toxic Causes, and Natural Remedies (PART 1)

In today’s interview, Ty Bollinger, creator of Truth About Pet Cancer, discussed the rising rates of cancer in pets, particularly dogs and cats. He noted that cancer rates have surged from approximately 1 in 100 pets a century ago to 1 in 1.65 dogs and 1 in 3 cats today. Bollinger attributed this increase to environmental toxins, including vaccines, processed pet foods with genetically modified ingredients, and glyphosate exposure. He emphasized the importance of epigenetics—how toxins influence gene expression—and suggested improving pets’ diets with organic, raw, or minimally processed foods supplemented with eggs, meat, and anti-cancer nutrients like turmeric and medicinal mushrooms.

Bollinger also highlighted alternative treatments such as cannabis, homeopathy, and DMSO for managing pet cancer, while critiquing conventional veterinary practices driven by pharmaceutical profits. He pointed out that many flea and tick treatments contain carcinogenic chemicals, and vaccines can lead to injection-site tumors. The interview promoted Bollinger’s upcoming Truth About Pet Cancer documentary series at BrightU.com, featuring holistic veterinarians and experts discussing natural prevention and treatment methods. The series, available for free streaming starting March 21, aims to educate pet owners on reducing toxicity and improving pets’ health through diet and alternative therapies.

Register free at BrightU.com to watch the full “The Truth About Pet Cancer” stream