Ty Bollinger: Targeted by the “Disinformation Dozen” and the War on Free Speech

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Ty Bollinger discusses his new documentary, Censored: The Fight for the First Amendment, which examines the widespread censorship faced by independent voices during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film highlights how he and Charlene Bollinger were targeted as part of the “Disinformation Dozen,” a list compiled by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), allegedly tied to intelligence agencies and funded by entities like George Soros. Bollinger explains how their questioning of COVID-19 vaccines—citing CDC and FDA documents—led to severe financial and reputational harm, including deplatforming and business losses. He emphasizes that censorship not only silenced dissent but also contributed to preventable deaths by denying people access to critical health information.

The documentary also explores ongoing legal battles against what Bollinger calls the “censorship industrial complex,” including lawsuits aimed at exposing collusion between governments and tech companies. He stresses the importance of defending free speech to preserve constitutional rights and prevent further suppression of truth. The film, available for free at censoredfilm.com, encourages viewers to support efforts to challenge censorship and restore transparency. Bollinger underscores the broader implications of these lawsuits, which seek accountability for those responsible for silencing dissenting voices and harming public health.

