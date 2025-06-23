Überleben founder advocates for fire-starting skills in modern survival kits

In an era dominated by technology, Tim Garcia, founder of Überleben, is on a mission to reconnect people with fundamental survival skills—starting with fire. In a recent interview with Mike Adams on Brighteon.com, Garcia emphasized the critical role of no-tech, reliable tools like ferrocerium rods and portable stoves in fostering self-reliance, whether for emergency preparedness or outdoor adventures.

The Philosophy: "Less Gear, More Capability"

Garcia’s company, whose name means "to survive" or "live well" in German, focuses on minimalist, durable solutions. "Our products aren’t just about survival—they’re about thriving," Garcia explained. "Fire is a fundamental element we’ve lost touch with. Relearning these skills builds resilience and mental clarity."

His flagship product, the Hexa ferrocerium rod, exemplifies this ethos. Unlike disposable lighters that fail when wet or leak fuel over time, ferrocerium rods—composed of a mishmetal alloy—produce sparks hotter than 3,000°F and last for thousands of strikes. "It works in any weather, and anyone can learn to use it," Garcia noted.

Bug-Out Essentials: Reliability Over Convenience

Adams, a prepping advocate, highlighted common pitfalls like degraded lighters or fuel-soaked fire starters in emergency kits. Garcia agreed: "A ferro rod is the most reliable tool you can stash in a bug-out bag. It won’t fail when you need it most."

For urban evacuations or wilderness scenarios, Überleben’s Stoker Stove—a collapsible, fuel-free twig stove—complements the rod. Weighing just 7.7 ounces (titanium version), it lets users boil water or cook meals with gathered kindling. "No fuel canisters, no leaks—just sustainability," Garcia said.

Beyond Fear: Empowerment Through Skill

Garcia rejects fear-driven marketing. "Preparedness isn’t about paranoia; it’s about confidence," he said. He encourages beginners to practice fire-building in controlled settings, stressing that even small fires are valuable. "You don’t need a bonfire to stay warm or cook. Start small, master the basics."

His advice resonates amid rising interest in off-grid skills post-pandemic. "People crave reconnection with nature," Garcia observed. "Fire-making isn’t just practical—it’s psychological. That spark ignites something primal in us."

The Future: Simplifying Survival

Überleben plans to expand its fire-centric lineup, including tinder wicks and eco-friendly cookware. But Garcia’s core message remains: "Less gear, more capability. Master these skills, and you’ll never feel powerless."

For those ready to start, Garcia’s mantra is simple: "Don’t be intimidated. Grab a ferro rod, practice, and rediscover self-reliance."

