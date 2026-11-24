On today’s broadcast interview, Mike Adams announced that he will release BrightKB.com, a free, open-source knowledge base that runs locally and operates without an internet connection, on the Friday after Thanksgiving. He presented the tool as a replacement for conventional search engines when users seek fact-based knowledge, asserting that most search engines will become obsolete for such queries while remaining useful for local information and breaking news. The system, which he said is not an AI engine and does not require a GPU, is designed to return fully cited answers in roughly 200 milliseconds at an output speed exceeding 1,000 tokens per second. Adams stated that the first module, covering food and nutrition with about 3.5 million facts, will launch on Friday, with a natural medicine module and roughly 20 additional free modules to follow over the coming months. He said the project has taken about three years and nearly $3 million to build, and that the tool collects no account information, does not track user questions, and logs nothing about its users.

Adams said BrightKB avoids the hallucination problem he attributed to AI chatbots because it cites only the documents it has ingested rather than predicting text, and he claimed the tool cannot produce an inaccurate citation. He said it also launches a local AI-compatible endpoint so that external agents and code can query it, and he described the system as free of the biases he associated with corporate media and mainstream AI platforms. During the same broadcast, he argued that AI has given malicious actors an advantage in finding and exploiting vulnerabilities in legacy systems, predicting at least another year of accelerating cyber disruptions, and he maintained that the only effective defense is open-source AI, which he said leading U.S. labs restrict for cyber defense work. In a separate panel discussion, guests Zach Vorhies and Adams characterized NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation as a move to curtail the open-source AI movement, with Vorhies predicting Huang’s possible return and Adams suggesting it could take several quarters.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com