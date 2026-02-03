The Health Ranger's newsletter

Nonoptional Advice
2h

Swipe left. Note 15b and 16a. Also note 14b, and remember that Daniel was .. part of the Israelite exiles. 18b might be Trump? Vs 13 says this happens “at the end of the times”

Dan
6h

Well the U.S. does hold its own REEs though it is ten or so yrs to be even approaching self sufficiency. Meanwhile Trump talks of Venezuela and Greenland. Venezuela doesn’t have the infrastructure and development as of yet. You also need adequate cheap electricity to refine. Infrastructure of course. So possibly Ten yrs for Venezuela depending on the ore it’s in. Canada has an estimated ten to twenty times those resources. Cheap hydroelectric capacities to refine them after extraction. Saskatchewan province just discovered 6.8 billion Tonnes of Alumina it is beginning to mine. That’s 1/3 of the world’s known Alumina resources in one place. Saskatchewan potash resources the largest in the world. The U.S. does have potash but its deep and that 10 yrs to develop. Sask also has the world’s richest uranium deposits and they are mixed with REEs. Uranium usually does contain critical minerals in proximity. Sask also has great lithium potential. Blue hydrogen deposits that are the highest ever tested @ 96.4 percent. Which could be used to produce Electricity to refine its extensive mineral resources as well as shipped internationally. Europe is going big in hydrogen tech. My point is Trump should be a lot friendlier to the U.S.As former allies, especially Canada because it has everything America needs and it’s basically just a short train ride away from where he needs it and it’s all ready under development.

1 more comment...

