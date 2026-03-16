The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KLM211's avatar
KLM211
39m

Interesting............ "Strait of Hormuz" by T. Davis Bunn and also Operation Hormuz b Again Again (1989)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture