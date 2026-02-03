The Health Ranger's newsletter

U.S. Military Unable to Survive Even ONE MONTH of Actual War Due to Critical Shortages
U.S. Military Unable to Survive Even ONE MONTH of Actual War Due to Critical Shortages

Feb 03, 2026

The latest episode of Brighteon Broadcast News features an interview with tech innovator Salim Ismail, discussing rapid advancements in AI and decentralized technology. Host Mike Adams highlights Brightelearn.ai, a platform now hosting over 30,000 AI-generated books and expanding into multilingual audiobooks, aiming to make knowledge freely accessible worldwide.

Adams demonstrates AI-generated video avatars, emphasizing their role in delivering news and educational content across topics like economics, military analysis, and health. A special report examines China’s export restrictions on rare earth minerals, revealing vulnerabilities in U.S. defense and tech supply chains due to China’s dominance (48–99% of global production). The report warns that without domestic alternatives, prolonged conflict could deplete U.S. military resources.

The episode also includes lighter moments, such as Adams’ dog setting a toy-carrying record and updates on AI voice and video tools. Adams stresses the importance of decentralized systems for preserving uncensored information and urges preparedness amid geopolitical instability.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com

