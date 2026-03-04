U.S. Navy Suicide Mission, Radiological False Flags, and Survival Strategies for Global War

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discussed escalating tensions in the Middle East following Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. Navy would escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical maritime chokepoint controlled by Iran. Adams warned that Iran has the military capability to target ships in the strait, including drones, missiles, and sea mines, potentially leading to catastrophic losses for U.S. naval forces. He argued that Trump’s strategy risks provoking a broader conflict, as Iran could retaliate by sinking American vessels, triggering economic turmoil due to disrupted global energy supplies. Adams emphasized that insurance companies have already withdrawn coverage for ships transiting the strait, effectively halting a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments.

Adams also raised concerns about the potential for a false flag operation—possibly a radiological attack on U.S. soil—blamed on Iran to justify further military escalation. He cautioned that such an event could lead to nuclear war, with Israel potentially initiating strikes and drawing in global powers like Russia and China. Adams urged preparedness, recommending stockpiling food, securing alternative energy sources, and maintaining self-defense resources. He criticized Trump’s approach as reckless, warning that it could destabilize global supply chains and push the world toward a devastating conflict.

