Former intelligence officer Jeffrey Prather has raised alarms over the Trump administration’s sudden military push into Venezuela—ostensibly targeting drug cartels but likely aimed at seizing the nation’s vast oil reserves. This move, Prather warns, mirrors Israel’s recent bombing of Hamas negotiators in Qatar, an operation that may have been greenlit by Trump himself. Together, these escalations appear designed to provoke retaliatory attacks on both Israel and the U.S., dragging both nations into a broader conflict while destabilizing global energy markets.

Venezuela: A Play for Oil, Not Just Cartels

Venezuela holds some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, making it a strategic target for U.S. energy dominance. While Trump frames military intervention as a crackdown on cartels and human trafficking, Prather suggests the real motive is controlling Venezuela’s oil supply—particularly to choke off China and Russia’s access to cheap energy.

“Trump is attempting to control the international oil trade,” Prather noted, pointing to threats against India and China for purchasing Russian oil. By pressuring Venezuela to halt sales to sanctioned nations, the U.S. could tighten its grip on global energy flows. However, Prather cautions that such aggressive maneuvers risk pushing Venezuela—and other resource-rich nations—closer to Moscow and Beijing.

Israel’s Qatar Strike: A Calculated Provocation?

The bombing of Hamas negotiators in Qatar has drawn widespread condemnation, with Qatar accusing Trump of deception. Reports indicate that Israel cleared airspace with Gulf nations and that U.S. air defenses stood down—raising suspicions of prior coordination.

Prather argues this strike was not just about eliminating Hamas leadership but also about destabilizing Qatar’s role as a mediator. Qatar hosts the largest U.S. military base in the region and controls vast offshore natural gas reserves—critical for Europe and Asia. By alienating Qatar, Trump risks pushing the Gulf state toward Russia, which would eagerly absorb its LNG exports.

“Trump has endangered Qatar’s $1.5 trillion investment pledge in the U.S.,” Prather warned. “If Qatar can’t trust America to defend its airspace, why should it continue funding U.S. infrastructure?”

A Broader Strategy: Collapsing the Petrodollar?

Experts like Andrei Martianov suggest these moves align with a long-term strategy to accelerate the petrodollar’s collapse. By disrupting energy supplies to China and Russia, the U.S. aims to weaken its rivals economically. However, the gamble could backfire spectacularly—driving allies toward multipolar alliances and hastening the dollar’s decline as the global reserve currency.

Domestic Fallout: Economic Warfare on Americans

The economic repercussions for Americans are dire. As global trust in U.S. diplomacy erodes, fewer nations are willing to buy Treasury debt, forcing the Federal Reserve to print more money—fueling inflation. Meanwhile, middle-class Americans bear the brunt through soaring food, insurance, and energy costs.

“The CPI is a lie—it’s not 2.7% inflation,” Prather said. “For anyone buying groceries or paying bills, it’s closer to 20%.”

Conclusion: A Dangerous Path Forward

With Venezuela mobilizing defenses and Qatar accusing Trump of betrayal, critics warn these reckless gambits could ignite a global war. The administration’s actions risk not only military escalation but also economic catastrophe—pushing allies toward Moscow and Beijing while eroding America’s standing on the world stage.

As Prather starkly put it: “Trump is isolating the U.S. for Israel—a nation that betrays him at every turn.” The question remains: At what cost to American security and prosperity?

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com