On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses the recent strain on the Eastern Power Grid, specifically the PJM network serving 67 million Americans across 13 states. Adams notes that PJM declared a power emergency during a heat wave, implementing procedures to manage demand and maximize supply after some generation tripped offline. This included warnings about curtailing data centers and other large loads, moving them to backup generation. Adams connects this to a broader engineered energy scarcity, arguing that data centers are prioritized over human needs for power, water, and farmland. The video also addresses the global oil supply, citing Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refining infrastructure and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as factors contributing to a severe energy crisis, with Adams predicting that the situation will become dire for Americans within the next 60 days.

Adams argues that the energy scarcity is being deliberately engineered as part of a larger depopulation agenda, with the goal of reducing the human population to make way for data centers, AI, and automated systems. The recommended response is to decentralize one’s life by getting off the grid as much as possible, capturing one’s own electricity with solar power, and producing one’s own food and medicine. Adams also warns against what he calls “Operation Trust,” a psychological operation designed to convince people to remain passive and trust that a plan is in place to save them, arguing that this is a tactic used to prevent grassroots action. He contrasts this with his own message of practical self-reliance, encouraging listeners to take action by growing food, stacking gold and silver, and setting up off-grid solar systems to insulate themselves from the engineered collapse of centralized systems.</think>Based solely on the provided transcript, the video discusses the recent strain on the Eastern Power Grid, specifically the PJM network, which declared a power emergency during a heat wave. Adams notes that Con Edison in New York City implemented a voltage reduction, effectively causing a blackout for many customers. The video connects this to a broader, engineered energy crisis, arguing that data centers are prioritized over human needs for power and water.Adams also discusses the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, claiming that attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are creating a global oil supply shock that will soon be felt severely in the United States.

Adams argues that the energy scarcity is being deliberately engineered as part of a depopulation agenda, with the goal of reducing the human population to make way for data centers and AI systems. The recommended response is to decentralize one’s life by getting off the grid, capturing one’s own electricity with solar power, and producing one’s own food and medicine. Adams also warns against what he calls “Operation Trust,” a psychological operation designed to convince people to remain passive and trust that a plan is in place to save them, arguing that this is a tactic used to prevent grassroots action. He contrasts this with his own message of practical self-reliance, encouraging listeners to take action to insulate themselves from the engineered collapse of centralized systems.

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