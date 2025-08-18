Virology exposed: New evidence reveals no viruses exist — CDC’s germ theory collapses under scrutiny

In a bombshell interview on Decentralized TV, Dr. Andrew Kaufman joined hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pitner to dismantle foundational claims of virology, presenting startling evidence that viruses do not exist—at least not as medicine defines them. Their discussion exposed decades of deception by the CDC, where fear-based germ theory has been used to control populations while lacking verifiable scientific proof.

No Scientific Proof of Viruses

During the interview, Adams recounted his own awakening after his ISO-accredited lab attempted—and failed—to purchase a certified reference material for SARS-CoV-2. “It doesn’t exist,” he revealed. “What’s sold as ‘viral standards’ is just pig blood serum, cow blood, and mucus from symptomatic travelers.”

Kaufman elaborated, explaining that no isolated, purified virus has ever been proven to transmit disease under controlled conditions—not even during the deadly 1918 “Spanish Flu.” Instead, symptoms attributed to viruses (like fever, congestion, or vomiting) are the body’s detox response—part of the underrecognized terrain theory, which prioritizes environmental and internal health over contagion myths.

PCR Testing: A Fraudulent Diagnosis Tool

Adams, whose lab conducts FDA-mandated microbe testing for food safety, lambasted PCR tests as unscientific rituals—akin to “rain dances.” He noted that PCR cannot quantify pathogens, doesn’t use validated viral standards, and often detects fragments unrelated to illness.

Kaufman agreed, pointing out that PCR’s inventor, Kary Mullis, publicly denied its diagnostic utility. “PCR manufactures copies of genetic debris—it doesn’t prove infection,” he said.

Historical Hoaxes & Mass Hypnosis

The discussion turned to COVID-19’s orchestrated fear campaign. Kaufman cited whistleblower reports of UK psychologists strategizing compliance tactics (lockdowns, masks) through nocebo effects—where belief in illness manifests symptoms. Adams added:

“After I rejected virology, my health improved dramatically. The mind creates what it fears.”

They also debunked the vanishing flu cases during COVID (“They just rebranded flu as COVID”) and exposed AIDS as another fraud, noting Fauci’s role in pushing toxic antivirals that caused symptoms blamed on HIV.

The Rise of Decentralized Medicine

The trio emphasized permaculture, organic food forests, and toxin-free living (terrain theory in action). Pitner praised decentralized health, while Adams plugged Health Ranger Store’s lab-tested superfoods—free from industrial contaminants deliberately poisoning modern diets.

Kaufman warned of impending new pandemics (e.g., “bird flu,” “cow flu”) as elites cling to germ theory to justify more controls. His advice? Reject fear. Trust nature.

Final Takeaway

The CDC’s germ theory—like PCR tests and viral pandemics—collapses under scrutiny. Armed with truth, citizens can break psychological enslavement to centralized medicine.

