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Sandra Young MD's avatar
Sandra Young MD
7h

If you get your Vit E from a plant source, you will get alpha, beta, gamma and delta tocopherols plus alpha, beta, gamma and delta tocotrienols. The bottle usually says ‘mixed tocotrienols’.

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Sandra Fellingham's avatar
Sandra Fellingham
4h

I take Vit E with Selenium… from the Health Food Store

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