VP.net CEO Matt Kim champions privacy and decentralization

In a recent episode of Decentralize TV, with Mike Adams and co-host Todd Pitner, VP.net CEO Matt Kim discussed his company's mission to provide true privacy through advanced cryptographic techniques. Kim emphasized the importance of decentralized systems and the need for robust privacy solutions in an era of mass surveillance. The interview highlighted VP.net's commitment to innovation and user empowerment, setting a new standard in the privacy industry.

VP.net has launched a groundbreaking VPN service that eliminates trust-based tracking by making it computationally impossible for the provider—or even hackers—to log user activity. Unlike traditional VPNs, which rely on policy promises, VP.net splits user identities and traffic through secure hardware enclaves, ensuring verified anonymity. "You’re either private or you’re not—there’s no in-between," Kim stated, emphasizing the urgency of online privacy amid growing surveillance threats.

A New Era in Privacy

VP.net's innovative approach addresses the longstanding issue of trust in the privacy sector. Traditional VPNs promise not to log user data, but they can still access and potentially misuse that data. VP.net, however, has implemented a system where even the company cannot see user activity. By using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) and secure enclaves, VP.net ensures that user traffic and identities are split and anonymized, making it impossible for anyone, including the company, to track user activities.

Verified Privacy

Kim explained that VP.net's technology is built on the principle of verified privacy. Users can verify in real-time that their data is secure and not being logged. The company also plans to make the source code of their secure enclaves available, allowing users to compile and verify it themselves. This transparency is a significant step forward in building trust and ensuring privacy.

Financial Privacy and Decentralization

The discussion on Decentralize TV also touched on financial privacy and decentralized tools. Todd Pitner highlighted the benefits of Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs), legal entities recognized by the IRS that allow individuals to shield assets, donate property tax-free, and operate anonymously. "This isn’t tax evasion—it’s lawful tax avoidance," Pitner argued. He encouraged viewers to explore UNAs for asset protection and financial privacy.

Supporting the Decentralization Movement

Host Mike Adams urged viewers to "vote for the future they want to create with their dollars," specifically by supporting decentralized tools like VP.net and crypto anonymizers. He warned that traditional institutions remain untrustworthy despite bureaucratic downsizing, such as the Trump administration's reduction of nearly 26,000 IRS employees. Adams emphasized the importance of supporting innovative privacy solutions and decentralized technologies to protect personal freedoms.

Affordable and Accessible

VP.net's service is currently available at just $10/month, with crypto-based anonymous payments in the works. The company is committed to making verified privacy accessible and affordable for everyone. Kim and his team are also developing a privacy-focused browser and other tools to further enhance user security and anonymity.

The Broader Vision

VP.net's vision extends beyond offering just a VPN service. The company is exploring ways to integrate AI and messaging tools into a broader suite of decentralized living tools. Kim emphasized that privacy is a fundamental human right and that VP.net is dedicated to protecting it. "Privacy is freedom, and we believe that is something we actually have to fight for," he stated.

Call to Action

As the interview concluded, Kim encouraged viewers to think for themselves and support projects that prioritize privacy and decentralization. He invited users to sign up for VP.net and join the movement towards a more private and decentralized internet. "Privacy is not merely a quality of life issue; it's a fundamental freedom issue," Kim said, urging everyone to take ownership of their online privacy.

