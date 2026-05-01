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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
2h

Those that would like change can not get the rest of the brain dead in this country to help

😂😂😂😂😂😂

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
2h

England had been the #1 Nation: 1815 - 1914,

https://www.studycountry.com/wiki/when-did-great-britain-become-the-most-powerful-country-in-the-world

America has been the #1 Nation: Since WW2.

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