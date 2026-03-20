WAR is the Cover Story to Destroy the Energy Infrastructure that Feeds Half the World

The discussion highlights the critical role of nitrogen-based fertilizers—produced via the Haber-Bosch process—in sustaining global food security. Approximately 4 billion people rely on these fertilizers to avoid starvation, as they enable high crop yields necessary to feed the world’s population of 8 billion. The process converts atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia using natural gas as a feedstock, making it heavily dependent on fossil fuel infrastructure.

Recent geopolitical conflicts, including attacks on energy facilities in the Middle East, threaten this fragile system. The destruction of Qatar’s LNG production capacity—which supplies 20-22% of global exports—could lead to severe fertilizer shortages, triggering food scarcity and famine. Experts warn that if this infrastructure collapses, global food production could plummet, potentially reducing the population by billions within years. The situation underscores the vulnerability of modern civilization to disruptions in energy and agricultural supply chains.

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