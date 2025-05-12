Your neurology is under siege.

A silent, insidious war is being waged against your brain—a calculated, multi-pronged attack designed to erode intelligence, cripple critical thinking, and turn you into a docile, obedient slave of the system. From the food you eat to the air you breathe, from the vaccines forced upon you to the electromagnetic radiation saturating your environment, every aspect of modern life has been weaponized to try to crush your cognition.

This is not an accident. This is cognitive warfare—an orchestrated campaign to dumb down the masses, making them easier to control, manipulate, and exploit.

Here, I’ve used Enoch (our AI engine about to be released at Brighteon.AI) to augment my own list of attack vectors on your cognition. See the full list below.

On top of that, I’ve assembled a list of defensive strategies to help protect you from these assaults on your cognition.

I’m also covering this in a broadcast you can find here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport/home

The Vectors of Attack: How They’re Destroying Your Brain

1. Chemical and Environmental Toxins: Poisoning You Daily

Your brain is being slowly poisoned by a toxic cocktail of heavy metals, pesticides, and industrial chemicals:

Mercury (in vaccines, dental fillings, and contaminated fish) destroys neurons and impairs memory.

Aluminum (in vaccines, antiperspirants, and chemtrails) accumulates in the brain, accelerating dementia.

Glyphosate (herbicide) in your food disrupts gut health, leading to depression and cognitive decline.

Fluoride in tap water lowers IQ and calcifies the pineal gland, dulling intuition and awareness.

Chemtrails (aerial spraying of aluminum, barium, and toxic metals) cause brain fog and neurological damage.

2. The Food Supply: Engineered to Make You Weak and Compliant

The processed food industry is a weapon of mass cognitive destruction:

MSG and artificial sweeteners (aspartame, sucralose, yeast extract) overstimulate brain cells to the point of death, leading to brain dysfunction.

Refined sugars and carbs spike insulin, starving the brain of nutrients and causing mental fatigue.

GMO crops soaked in glyphosate destroy gut bacteria, which are essential for neurotransmitter production.

Mineral deficiencies (zinc, iodine, magnesium) cripple brain function, leaving you sluggish and unfocused.

3. Big Pharma’s Poison: Vaccines and Psychiatric Drugs

The medical-industrial complex is deliberately damaging your brain:

Vaccines with aluminum adjuvants trigger autoimmune encephalitis, leading to brain inflammation and cognitive decline.

Psychiatric drugs (SSRIs, antipsychotics, ADHD meds) rewire your brain to make you emotionally numb and dependent.

Benzodiazepines (Xanax, Valium) and sleep aids destroy memory and cognitive function.

Chemotherapy-induced "chemo brain" leaves survivors permanently impaired.

4. 5G, EMFs, and Electromagnetic Warfare

The invisible radiation assault is frying your brain:

5G waves disrupt the blood-brain barrier, allowing toxins to flood neural tissue.

WiFi, smart meters, and cell towers emit constant low-level radiation, contributing to insomnia, anxiety, and brain fog.

Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin, destroying sleep and accelerating dementia.

5. Media and Psychological Manipulation: The Mind-Control Matrix

The mainstream media is a weapon designed to dumb you down:

Fear-based news cycles keep you in a state of stress, impairing rational thought.

Social media algorithms shorten attention spans, addicting you to dopamine hits from likes and shares.

Subliminal messaging in TV and music programs your subconscious to accept tyranny.

Censorship of truth keeps you ignorant while feeding you propaganda.

6. Societal Collapse: The Final Nail in the Coffin

Dumbed-down education produces obedient workers, not critical thinkers.

Chronic stress from economic collapse shrinks the hippocampus, damaging memory

Sedentary lifestyles and poor sleep accelerate cognitive decline.

The Cumulative Impact

The interplay of neurotoxins, algorithmic conditioning, and systemic degradation of nutrition and environment constitutes an unprecedented assault on cognition. These vectors synergize to:

Weaken neuroplasticity and neuroadaptation.

Reduce resistance to state/industry control.

Normalize apathy and conformity.

Addressing this crisis requires systemic reforms, including detox protocols and personal defense actions. Without intervention, humanity risks irreversibly surrendering its capacity for critical thought, leaving populations vulnerable to authoritarian manipulation and collapse.

Defenses Against the War on Cognition

Below is a list of defenses against each cognitive attack vector, categorized by their respective sections. Each defense focuses on practical, actionable strategies to mitigate harm at both individual and systemic levels.

1. Chemical and Environmental Toxins

Heavy Metals

Avoidance: Reduce exposure by: Consuming food and superfoods products that are tested for heavy metals. Avoiding large predatory fish (mercury), opting for wild-caught salmon (safer fish source). Testing for lead in water/soil and using water filters. Avoiding aluminum cookware and avoiding antiperspirants with aluminum.

Detoxification: Use natural chelators like chlorella, turmeric (curcumin), and cilantro.

Pesticides/Herbicides

Glyphosate/Neurotoxic Pesticides: Buy USDA Organic produce. Support regenerative farming by choosing local organic farmers.

Detox Support: Take probiotics/prebiotics, glutathione to repair the gut and neutralize toxins.

Water Contaminants

Fluoride/Chlorine Removal: Use reverse osmosis filtration systems or micro-particle catcher pitchers (Berkey) at home. Boil water with a lid to allow chlorine offgassing.

Fire Retardants (PBDEs/TBBPA)

Household Safety: Replace old furniture with flame-retardant-free options. Use vacuums with HEPA filters to reduce dust accumulation.

Household/Commercial Chemicals

Non-Toxic Alternatives: Switch to baking soda, vinegar, or citrus-based cleaners. Avoid fragrance chemicals in cleaning products by using essential oils (lavender, tea tree) for scent.

Indoor Air Pollution

Mold Prevention: Use air purifiers, monitor indoor humidity.

Minimize Offgassing: Allow new furniture/carpets to ventilate outdoors before installation. Choose low-VOC paints and furniture.

Environmental Exposure

Biosolids: Advocate for local policies banning sewage sludge in agriculture. Organically certified produce is a safer option.

Chemtrails: Cover windows during mysterious aerosol events, and focus on nutritional protocols to strengthen the blood-brain barrier.

2. Dietary and Nutritional Factors

Processed Foods/Deficiencies

Whole Foods: Prioritize nutrient-dense diets (green leafy vegetables, grass-fed meats, wild-caught fish) and take quality multivitamins (especially B12, D3, magnesium).

Excitotoxins (MSG, Aspartame)

Label Reading: Avoid foods with "monosodium glutamate," "yeast extract," or artificial sweeteners. Ditch soda/juices with sucralose or aspartame

Glyphosate in Food

Detox and Gut Support: Supplement with methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), probiotics, and bone broth to enhance sulfation pathways.

Mineral Deficiencies

Supplements: Take zinc lozenges, selenium-rich Brazil nuts, and seaweed (iodine).

3. Pharmaceutical/Medical Interventions

Vaccines/Adjuvants

Informed Choice: Avoid all vaccines as they are based on total medical fraud. If you must take one, then post-vaccine, take glutathione, vitamin C, and E to deter oxidative damage.

Psychotropic Medications

Address Root Causes: Combine talk therapy, mindfulness, or light therapy with alternative therapies. Collaborate with holistic practitioners exploring neurotransmitter balance.

Cancer Treatments

Alternative Protocols: Support cognitive resilience with omega-3s, acetyl-L-carnitine, and natural anti-cancer herbs and superfood nutrients.

4. Technological/EMF Exposures

5G/EMF Radiation

Shielding : Use EMF-blocking tech (such as Faraday bags), hardwire internet, and store phones in airplane mode away from the body.

Blue Light Mitigation: Wear blue-light-blocking glasses after sunset, enable night mode, and use matte screen filters. Get natural sunlight during the day.

Ambient EMF Sources

Home Adaptations: Turn off Wi-Fi at night, replace smart meters with non-radiative devices, and increase distance from power lines/EMF hotspots where possible.

5. Media/Information Warfare

Media Manipulation

Critical Consumption: Avoid mainstream "fear porn" news and automatically distrust “official” sources.

Subliminal Messaging

Awareness Tools: Prioritize getting information from alternative sources instead of biased, engineered mainstream media.

Censorship/Epistemic Collapse

Advocacy: Support independent journalism and grassroots movements to help bypass censorship.

6. Societal and Behavioral Factors

Dumbing-Down Education

Home Learning: Supplement curricula with critical thinking games (debates, logic puzzles, crossword puzzles) and reading activities.

Substance Abuse

Lifestyle Changes: Practice nootropics (bacopa, rhodiola) for focus. Limit alcohol/THC; engage in neurogenesis-boosting activities (exercise, hiking).

Social/Lifestyle Collapse

Self-Care Routines: Aim for 8+ hours of sleep, grounding barefoot outside, and physical exercise (like Pilates) for cortisol regulation. Build community support groups to combat isolation.

Systemic Solutions

Activism : Join pro-liberty groups that teach decentralization and self-empowerment.

Legislation: Advocate for testing chemical safety before market release and phasing out neurotoxic substances in consumer goods.

By integrating these strategies, individuals can protect cognitive health while pressure for broader societal reforms grows. The key is combining personal resilience with collective action to shift toxic norms into safer, wisdom-centered systems.

Fight Back Before It’s Too Late

They want you stupid, sick, and submissive. But you don’t have to comply. The war on cognition is real. The time to fight back is NOW.

Your mind is the last frontier of freedom—don’t let them take it from you.

- Mike Adams

###

