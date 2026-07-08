The War is Back and the MOU is Dead

I warned you this would happen. The promise of peace was a lie, and the so-called Memorandum of Understanding signed at Versailles in June was nothing more than a theatrical pause designed to calm markets while the war machine reloaded.

Now the Strait of Hormuz is a war zone again, and the MOU is dead. Iran is imposing transit fees on vessels, bombing tankers that seek to avert Iran’s approved routes, and reasserting its absolute control over the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. This is not a war we can win, and even attempting to execute this war is a geopolitical trap engineered by Netanyahu and executed by a bloodthirsty Washington establishment that has never met a conflict it didn’t want to escalate.

As I documented in ‘The Greater War Is Just Beginning’ [1], the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is by design. The US and Israel sought to cripple Iran, but instead they have handed Tehran the keys to global energy. The MOU was already unraveling before the ink was dry – Iran immediately began demanding ‘special consideration’ for friendly nations [2], signaling that the strait would never return to free passage. The war is not over; it has simply entered a more dangerous phase, one where every American family will feel the pain at the pump and on their utility bills.

How the War Escalated: From Tanker Strikes to All-Out Bombing

The trigger was predictable. US tankers, backed by the Navy, attempted to bypass Iran’s territorial waters and sail through waters closer to Oman. After warning them to change course, Iran struck them with drones when they refused to comply. Washington retaliated by bombing 80 targets inside southern Iran. Tehran responded with cruise missiles and drones targeting US warships, with rumors that the IRGC is preparing an even larger attack wave in full retaliation.

The cycle is now accelerating, and the US has proven it is agreement-incapable – it honors no deal, as shown by the assassination of Iranian negotiators and the revocation of sanctions waivers. As the scholar Dmitry Trenin noted, the war has been a strategic disaster, marking the end of the American-Zionist project to remake the Middle East [3].

Iran holds all the cards because geography is destiny. They control the Strait of Hormuz, and as I wrote in ‘The Strait of Hormuz Standoff’ [4], you cannot bomb away geography. Every US strike strengthens Iran’s resolve and pushes China, Russia, and other powers further into Tehran’s orbit. The US has already lost the war militarily and diplomatically, as evidenced by the Islamabad MOU being seen in Washington as a strategic defeat [5]. The only question now is how much economic damage the American people will suffer before this truth sinks in and Trump’s madness is finally halted.

The Coming Energy Crisis: Oil Spikes, Shortages, and Price Shocks

The energy crisis is coming faster than anyone admits. Motor oil shortages will hit within a month. Diesel and jet fuel prices are already rising, and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is hitting record low levels after the release of 53 million barrels in May [6]. Paper markets are artificially suppressing oil prices, but real-world oil will crush the paper markets sooner or later – $200 per barrel is coming, and with it, the collapse of the just-in-time delivery system that keeps grocery stores stocked.

As I detailed in ‘The Global Energy Collapse’ [7], we are watching engineered food scarcity play out in real time.

Multiple fronts are compounding the crisis: Ukraine continues to hit Russian tankers, Iran’s oil is now off the market, and the Red Sea remains at risk of a forced closure [8]. Even the US Energy Secretary admits tanker flow is only ‘getting back towards normal’ [9], a euphemism for chaos. Meanwhile, India is stockpiling crude at record levels [10], China is pivoting to nuclear and EVs , and the West is left holding the bag. The rolling blackouts we are already seeing [11] are just the beginning. Soon, governments will impose energy rationing, controlling every kilowatt-hour you use.

Geopolitical Reality: Iran Still Holds the Cards that Matter

Iran will never give up control of the Strait of Hormuz. Geography is destiny, and God gave them that advantage. The US cannot bomb away a strait. As one Iranian official stated, ‘We have lost’ is not in Tehran’s vocabulary – they see themselves as undefeated and victorious [12]. The University of Tehran’s Mohammad Marandi points out that Tehran is deeply skeptical that any Western agreement will be honored [12].

The economic dominoes are already falling. Japan’s treasury crisis threatens to shatter the US debt market [13]. Fertilizer shortages will drive food inflation even higher. The war has already cost US taxpayers over $100 billion [14], and the White House is requesting another $67 billion [15]. The global economy is ‘limping along’ [16], and the combined pressures will force the West to accept Iran’s terms – including permanent control over the strait and a shift away from dollar-denominated oil trade. As I have written before, the days of cheap, abundant energy are over.

Conclusion: The Political Fallout and the Only Way Out

Trump’s political career is doomed by this war. It will be his Vietnam quagmire. The GOP will pay dearly at the polls in November. Already, approval ratings are recovering only slightly after the MOU [17], but the underlying disaster is undeniable.

From a personal standpoint, the only rational response is to abandon the hydrocarbon grid and embrace solar power harvesting and electric vehicles that need no gas or diesel. I am switching to solar and electric vehicles, and you should too. Fuel from the sky is free – bypass the Strait of Hormuz by generating your own energy. In fact, you should decentralize every aspect of your life. (See my interviews and video episodes on all this at Decentralize.TV)

Recognize that we are entering a period of controlled energy lockdowns designed to force compliance and rationing [18]. The globalists want you dependent on a failing grid. The only escape is self-reliance. Grow your own food, install solar panels, stockpile clean storable food, buy an EV, and stack gold and silver. The MOU is dead, but you can keep yourself alive through all this with proper preparedness actions.

References

The Greater War is Just Beginning: A Deliberate Campaign of Human Extermination. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. April 13, 2026. Iran imposes Strait of Hormuz fees, offers “special consideration” to China. NaturalNews.com. July 7, 2026. The war on Iran was a strategic disaster for America and Israel. Sami Al-Arian. Middle East Eye. June 24, 2026. The Strait of Hormuz Standoff: Why Trump’s War Has Already Lost and You Are Not Ready for What’s Coming. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. March 16, 2026. We have lost’: Trump’s Iran pact seen as a strategic defeat in Washington. Sean Mathews. Middle East Eye. June 18, 2026. US Releases 53 Million Barrels From Strategic Petroleum Reserve Amid Rising Gas Prices. NaturalNews.com. May 14, 2026. The Global Energy Collapse: How Trump’s War Is Unleashing Famine, Fuel Rationing, and the End of Abundance. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. March 25, 2026. Red Sea Blockage Fears: Cargo Ship Attacked Off Southwest Yemen. ZeroHedge. July 5, 2026. Energy Secretary Wright says flow of tankers passing through Strait of Hormuz returning to ‘normal’. Just the News. June 21, 2026. Soaring Imports Push India’s Crude Stocks To Near 1-Year High. ZeroHedge. July 6, 2026. Rolling Blackouts Are Here: The Energy Crisis We Predicted Is Now Reality. NaturalNews.com. July 6, 2026. Undefeated: Here’s how Iran sees the outcome of its war with the US. RT.com. June 24, 2026. Japan’s Debt Dilemma: The Coming Treasury Dump That Could Shatter the West. NaturalNews.com. July 7, 2026. US-Iran war concludes: taking the toll. RT.com. June 18, 2026. White House Requests $67.1+ Billion to Cover Iran War Costs. The New American. June 25, 2026. Trends-Journal-2023-10-39. Trump approval recovers amid Iran deal: Poll. Just the News. June 23, 2026. The Coming Energy Lockdown: Why Your Kilowatt-Hour Budget Will Be Your New Master. NaturalNews.com. June 29, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Andy Schectman. April 19, 2024.

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