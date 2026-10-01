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B Jones's avatar
B Jones
Oct 2

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WAY PAST TIME TO “EAT THE RICH 🤑 “

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 1

UofA TUC AZ gathered property owners in NE AZ gave US the lecture you own nothing. AZ GOV Criminal Cabal works hard in the Taking of what little we have, attacking US at every turn of the card, hence Show Low, AZ violating rights and rule of law. Be Aware act accordingly! Thanks Mike for your ongoing efforts to inform the Sheeple!

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