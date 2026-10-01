The Pillaging Goes Into Hyperdrive

I’ve been warning for years that the American Empire and dollar hegemony would not end with a bang, but with a systematic, insider-driven looting of everything real that remains. That moment is now.

It’s clear to me that we are now in the final looting stage, where the people with early information and political access extract the last of America’s wealth while leaving the rest of us with inflation, debt and a hollowed-out shell of an economy.

Washington has engineered a Hunger Games scenario. The connected class gets the party dresses and champagne; ordinary Americans get the bill. This is not a bug in the system -- it is the intended outcome of a K-shaped economy where insiders use information and power to front-run the public at every turn. Most Americans still believe the game is fair, but the people rigging it have no plan to make sure anyone else is okay.

The evidence is all around us. As David Stockman wrote in Brownstone Institute, the national savings rate has essentially collapsed over the last three decades, a fact the Keynesians and Wall Street gamblers would prefer not to explain [1]. That collapse didn’t happen by accident; it happened because money printing and financial engineering transferred wealth upward while hollowing out the productive base. I’ve interviewed guest after guest about this -- from Robert Kiyosaki on decentralized assets to John Rubino on the everything bubble -- and the conclusion is always the same: the insiders are cashing out while the public is left holding devalued paper [2][3].

The .si Domain Front-Running Scam Proves the Game Is Rigged

Nothing illustrates the rigged nature of this system more clearly than the .si domain front-running scandal. When Trump announced a push toward AI superintelligence, insiders allegedly bought up .si domain names for as little as $20 before the public knew what was happening. Those same domains are now reportedly selling for as much as $14 million each. That is a classic front-loaded insider play that stinks to high heaven.

The .si extension is registered to Slovenia, a country where certain connected people have ties, which only adds to the fishiness. This is not an isolated incident -- it is part of a pattern that runs through every sector of the economy. Those with early information and political access loot the system while the rest of us get inflation and debt. The American Republic is dead, as I’ve written before, and what remains is a pay-to-play shadow government where the rules are written by and for the thieves [4].

The Ron Paul Institute documented this reality in ‘Rule by Thieves,’ describing America as a kleptocracy where a network of ruling elites steals public funds for private gain using public institutions [5]. That is exactly what the .si scandal represents: insiders using public announcements as catalysts for private enrichment, with zero accountability.

The same dynamic played out during COVID, when pandemic beneficiaries in tech, biopharma and military-intelligence used the crisis to push for centralized, technocratic control [6]. The pattern is unmistakable, and it will likely continue until the wealth is gone.

Hold Real Assets and Get Out of Debt Before It’s Too Late

The people who survive this are those holding gold and silver -- honest money with no counterparty risk. Right now, gold is around $4,170 per ounce and silver is approximately $61 per ounce, and these prices are telling you something. They are telling you that the smart money is already moving out of fiat currency and into real assets.

The most important step you can take right now is to get out of debt. Own your home free and clear. Own land. Own your vehicle. Reduce needless overhead. As Robert Kiyosaki has explained in my interviews, the key is to convert your labor into assets that hold value while the dollar loses purchasing power [2]. That means real estate, precious metals, productive land, and decentralized money. It also means building local, open-source AI hardware infrastructure -- something I’ve been doing intensely for years -- because the centralized AI systems being built by Big Tech are designed to replace human workers and centralize control even further [7].

The coming currency collapse and purchasing power destruction are not speculative scenarios; they are mathematical certainties at this point. As Chris Martenson has documented extensively, we are all lab rats in the largest monetary experiment in human history [8]. The Federal Reserve and its sister central banks have put the world’s currencies on an inexorable, accelerating inflationary down slope [9]. Real assets and zero debt are your best defense.

The Coming Dollar and Real Estate Collapse

The federal government has only one real option left: keep printing money to buy its own debt, from 10-year and 30-year Treasuries to every other duration. That guarantees an accelerating downward spiral in dollar purchasing power, which you already feel at the grocery store and at the fuel pump. As Shanmuganathan N. warns in his book ‘RIP USD: 1971-202X and the Way Forward,’ the U.S. dollar is headed for a collapse similar to the 1920s German hyperinflation due to its unbacked status and flawed Federal Reserve policies [10][10]. He predicts hyperinflation by the decade’s end or at least a period of severe currency depreciation.

Real estate is next. With loans hitting 7%, 7.5%, and soon 8%, home values will fall across the board. For many Americans, home equity is their only savings. When that vanishes, they will be upside down and in deep trouble. The melt-up in asset prices we saw over the past few years -- stocks, bonds, real estate, commodities -- was driven by monetary policy, not fundamentals [11]. When the monetary tide goes out, those inflated values will collapse, and the middle class will be hit hardest. This is the war on the middle class that Doug Casey has been warning about for years: taxes, inflation, and currency debasement are all part of the same assault on productive people [12].

Watch for this, because it is coming. The Federal Reserve is already at the limit of its balance sheet and is insolvent on a mark-to-market basis, as Jim Rickards has explained [13]. The next crisis won’t be mitigated by the Fed alone; it will likely be addressed by the International Monetary Fund or through some other centralized mechanism that further erodes national sovereignty and individual wealth. The only defense is to own real assets and hold them in forms that cannot be seized or devalued by fiat.

Don’t Be the Last to Know: Prepare, Reduce, Hold

The vast majority of people have bad information because they still watch CNBC and the corporate mainstream media. They don’t know about gold and silver, they own none, and they will lose almost everything when the looting phase ends. I don’t want that to be you. The American Republic is dead, and what comes next will be chaotic, but those who prepared with real assets, decentralized money, and self-reliance will not just survive -- they will thrive [4].

Hold your gold and silver. Hold real assets. Reduce debt. Cut needless overhead now. Be ready for currency collapse and purchasing power loss, because that is exactly where this is going. As Chris Martenson has shown, the bifurcation between the protected elite class and everyone else is not a temporary anomaly; it is the direct result of central bank money printing firehoses directed at the connected few [14]. The only way to escape that trap is to opt out of the fiat system as much as possible.

I’ve also been building decentralized tools to help people do exactly that. BrightLearn.ai offers free books on financial sovereignty, self-reliance, and honest money. BrightVideos.com is a free speech video platform where you can find uncensored information about what’s really happening. BrightAnswers.ai is an uncensored AI engine that’s more honest and accurate than ChatGPT or Gemini. BrightNews.ai aggregates independent media trends that the corporate press ignores. And for those who want to connect with like-minded people, Brighteon.social is a free speech social media platform. These tools exist because the centralized system is collapsing, and we need decentralized alternatives ready to take its place.

The final looting stage is here. The insiders are cashing out. The dollar is being debased. Real estate is about to crack. The only question is whether you will be one of the people holding real assets and living free, or one of the people who believed the lies until the very end. I know which side I’m on, and I hope you’ll join me.

References

The Money Printers Fueling Socialism’s Rise. David Stockman. Brownstone Institute. July 21, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Robert Kiyosaki. Mike Adams. August 7, 2023. Mike Adams interview with John Rubino. Mike Adams. March 4, 2024. The American Republic is Dead. Here’s What I’m Doing to Survive What Comes Next. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. March 09, 2026. Rule by Thieves: The Police State Becomes a Pay-to-Play Shadow Government. Ron Paul Institute. November 5, 2025. CHD Article on Big-Picture Look at Current Pandemic Beneficiaries Accepted by Peer-Reviewed Journal. Children’s Health Defense. BBN Interview with Patrick Byrne p2. Mike Adams. November 24, 2025. We Are All Lab Rats In The Largest Ever Monetary Experiment In Human History. Chris Martenson. PeakProsperity.com. August 17, 2018. Marc Faber: The Perils of Money Printing’s Unintended Consequences. Chris Martenson. PeakProsperity.com. March 17, 2012. RIP USD: 1971-202X and the Way Forward underscores the urgent need to return to SOUND MONETARY POLICY. Ramon Tomey. NaturalNews.com. February 25, 2025. Melt Up In...Everything Market Update 8.7.20. Chris Martenson. PeakProsperity.com. August 07, 2020. Doug Casey on Tax Day, Inflation, and the War on the Middle Class. Doug Casey. InternationalMan.com. April 22, 2026. Jim Rickards: The Coming Crisis is Bigger Than The Fed. Chris Martenson. PeakProsperity.com. April 13, 2014. The End Of Money. Chris Martenson. PeakProsperity.com. November 02, 2019.

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