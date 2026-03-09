The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Wetzel's avatar
Pat Wetzel
3h

"What the machine sees in that data is not a parade of saints, but the demonstrated success of sociopathic logic." That absolutely nails it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture