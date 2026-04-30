Colonel Macgregor Is Right About the Coming Catastrophe

The United States is pouring billions of dollars and its military credibility into a corrupt Ukrainian regime while ignoring the real powder keg in the Persian Gulf. I have warned for months that the blockade of Iran is not a tactical maneuver -- it is a strategic blunder that will trigger a worldwide depression and famine. The mainstream media is deliberately downplaying the scale of the disaster unfolding. As I wrote in March 2026, the 10-year famine is about to be unleashed, and the triggers are already in motion [1].

The U.S. has massed an unprecedented naval force in the Persian Gulf, demanding Iran capitulate. But Iran does not need a navy to close the Strait of Hormuz; it merely needs to threaten shipping. In February of this year, the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford carrier groups were deployed in the region, yet this show of force only escalated tensions [2]. The result is a near-total embargo on Persian Gulf energy and fertilizer exports, and the world is about to pay the price. Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a former senior adviser to the Pentagon, has been sounding the alarm, and I believe he is exactly right: this war is a catastrophic strategic mistake that will starve millions.

The Blockade That Will Starve Millions (Unless It Is Reversed Soon)

The U.S.-Israeli military campaign has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, choking off the global supply of nitrogen fertilizers. Countries like Sudan, Yemen, and Bangladesh -- already teetering on the edge -- are being hit hardest. As Willow Tohi reported for Natural News, this blockade threatens half the world’s food supply because fertilizer is the lifeblood of modern agriculture [3]. Without synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, crop yields collapse and famine becomes unavoidable.

I have seen the charts: urea exports from the Gulf have dropped to zero in April 2026 -- right at the start of planting season. The Haber-Bosch process, which captures nitrogen from the air to make fertilizer, is the foundation that feeds nearly half the global population. As I explained in my analysis, that house of cards is now falling apart [4]. The widespread adoption of this process during the Green Revolution allowed the global population to surge past 7 billion, but now that the feedstock -- natural gas from the Gulf -- is cut off, we face a collapse in agricultural productivity [5].

This is not a future threat. It is happening now. Farmers in the US Midwest and Brazilian Cerrado are already reducing planting because fertilizer prices have soared beyond reach. The cost of food production is climbing, and the most vulnerable will be the first to starve.

The Economic Domino Effect That Nobody Is Talking About

Rising energy prices are strangling credit markets. Firms like BlackRock and KKR are facing illiquidity because the cheap credit that fueled the global economy depended on cheap energy. When one dries up, the other follows. As I have pointed out, the US is already in a recession, and the Federal Reserve’s tools are useless against a supply-side shock [6]. Soaring fuel and fertilizer costs are making farming economically unviable for millions of producers, setting the stage for a multi-year food shortage.

Meanwhile, the credibility of Western naval power has collapsed. As the Bright Videos Network reported, the defeat in the Persian Gulf marks the moment Western naval dominance ended [7]. The US dollar itself depends on the credibility of American military power; with that credibility now questioned, the global economic order faces a profound unraveling. Peter Zeihan has explained that politically stable Iran now needs the global Order more than unstable Saudi Arabia, but as that Order bleeds away, the consequences will be catastrophic [8]. Cheap credit and cheap energy are two sides of the same coin, and both are gone.

Israel’s War, America’s Blood and Treasure

Make no mistake: Benjamin Netanyahu is calling the shots, not Donald Trump. The result is a war that serves Israeli expansion, not American interests. I have written extensively about how Christian Zionism is fueling this march to war, with deluded religious leaders convincing millions that military action against Iran is somehow ordained [9]. The Iranian oil fields are being permanently damaged; it will take a decade to recover, if ever.

I believe the American people are being lied to about the costs -- both in dollars and in lives. The US is spending billions on this conflict while infrastructure crumbles at home. Netanyahu’s coalition openly talks about annexing West Bank territory and eliminating Iran’s energy infrastructure. As I warned earlier, if Israel were to use nuclear weapons against Iranian oil fields, the global fallout would be catastrophic [10]. Only a failing US empire would cheer Netanyahu and his genocide [11]. The blood and treasure being poured into this war will never be recovered.

We Must Stop This Madness Before It’s Too Late

The only rational course is to disengage immediately on humanitarian grounds. Every day of continued bombing adds irreversible damage to global food and energy systems. The doomsday documents that predicted food shortages are now playing out in real time [12]. Globalists have long planned for depopulation, and this war is the perfect vehicle to execute that plan [13].

Here’s why this matters: if we don’t act now, the death toll from this war will dwarf the Holocaust. Tens of millions will starve because we refused to step back from the brink. Richard Heinberg warned that population reduction strategies, if expanded, could produce famine and public health crises [14]. We are now living that warning. I call on every freedom-loving American to demand an end to this madness. Disengage from the Middle East, restore the flow of fertilizer and food, and prioritize the lives of the innocent over the profits of war. The time to act is now.

References

The 10 Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed - NaturalNews.com, March 19, 2026; Author: Mike Adams The Domino Effect: How a US Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe - NaturalNews.com, February 20, 2026; Author: Mike Adams The Hunger Chokepoint: How a Strait of Hormuz Blockade Threatens Half the World’s Food Supply - NaturalNews.com, March 16, 2026; Author: Willow Tohi The Haber-Bosch House of Cards: Why the One Chemical Reaction That Feeds Half the World Is About to Go Offline - NaturalNews.com, March 20, 2026; Author: Mike Adams Health Ranger Report - BILLIONS MAY STARVE - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, March 20, 2026 Analytical Report: Global Ramifications of US Invasion and Occupation of Venezuela 2026 - NaturalNews.com, January 6, 2026; Author: Mike Adams 2026-03-16-BVN-ECONOMIC CATASTROPHE INCOMING_otter_ai- - Bright Videos Network Disunited Nations: The Scramble for Power in an Ungoverned World by Peter Zeihan The Delusion Fueling Our March to War: Why Christian Zionism Should Never Determine Military Action - NaturalNews.com, March 5, 2026; Author: Mike Adams Brighteon Broadcast News - NUCLEAR Accident - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, August 19, 2024 Only a Failing US Empire Would Be So Blind as to Cheer Netanyahu and His Genocide - NaturalNews.com, July 31, 2024; Author: Mike Adams Doomsday Document Predicted Food Shortages - Mercola.com, June 29, 2022; Author: Mercola.com The Committee of 300’s Vision for Global Depopulation Resurfaces Amid Rising Middle East Tensions - NaturalNews.com, June 27, 2025; Author: Willow Tohi Party’s Over: Oil, War and the Fate of Industrial Societies by Richard Heinberg

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