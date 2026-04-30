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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
11h

Thank you Mike Adams for this excellent article.

As a complex systems optimization simulation engineer, I have used AI to validate several patterns, and reverse engineer the system that is orchestrating all of this. Mike Adams' article correctly states: "We Must Stop This Madness Before It’s Too Late". That is obvious. The real challenge is HOW to stop it. That is a challenge I don't see enough people addressing beyond the local decentralization and self sufficient goals, which I have myself attained. It is likely that those goals will fail eventually. Here is one of many enemy publications that show what is planned for those who dare to try to be sustainable and self sufficient. https://www.nationalacademies.org/cdn/materials/9fba0c1d-7108-43f6-88c5-252b0128b8da

After decades considering HOW to stop this kind of attack on humanity and all life on the planet, I tried to explore all possibilities online. These attempts were sabotaged, sandboxed, and eventually failed. I have not seen this attempted elsewhere. The best time to have started really working on HOW to stop these actions by our enemy would have been prior to 2010, people then were much more inclined to spend the time and effort required at that time. Maybe it is already too late, maybe not. My hope is that others might take a look at what we tried, learn from it, improve it, and maybe even inform me of it, I would love to be involved in a better effort than what others and I tried in the past. We tried everything we could think of. And it appears to have failed. Learning opportunities abound in the many attempts.

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