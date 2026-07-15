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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
10h

By the way Trump and his cronies will be in a bunker somewhere trying to ride this out

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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
16m

Sadly you as well as others think he and this administration are clueless. I personally think that they are knowingly and purposefully creating the chaos and death. always remember that Trump went along with the ConVid lie and the death vax. Hell he still promotes it. He praises Pfizer for the vax to this day. The government still promotes the vax for children and ordered new doses for the upcoming year.

We are LIED to about EVERYTHING.

NONE of this is by accident. There cannot be anyone this freaking stupid. Even in government.

Wake up people. You are systematically being eliminated.

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