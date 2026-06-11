Introduction

I have been warning about the convergence of geopolitical, economic, and technological crises for years. Today, those warnings have become a daily reality. As we now observe on an almost daily basis with the behavior of the Trump administration, the “Department of War” and Trump Zionist handlers, we are sleepwalking into a nuclear holocaust, forcing us to prepare for the worst.

The war with Iran is now in its fourth month, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, and credible sources say Iran now possesses multiple nuclear warheads. Meanwhile, the global financial system is buckling under the weight of fuel shortages, inflation, and a collapsing petrodollar. This is not a drill. This is the moment when we must choose between denial and action.

The War That Will Never End – And Trump’s Fairy Tales

President Trump’s claims of imminent peace are flat-out delusional. The war with Iran is now in its fourth month, and there is no end in sight. As I previously stated, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed for as long as Iran wishes to keep it closed, and the U.S. military has proven powerless to reopen it [1]. Iran will not surrender, and Trump’s ego prevents any realistic negotiation. The AfD co-leader in Germany recently warned that this war could trigger World War III, and he is right [2].

Instead of a diplomatic off-ramp, we see the U.S. doubling down on military escalation. The International Monetary Fund projects that this conflict will trigger a global recession, but the IMF is vastly understating the real risk [3]. The war is already wreaking havoc on energy markets, and the economic pain will only deepen the longer this goes on. Trump’s fairy tales about a quick victory are a dangerous distraction from the reality that we are trapped in a worsening war that will soon extract catastrophic costs from U.S. citizens and voters.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Will Stay Closed – And Why That’s a Death Sentence for the Global Economy

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and no amount of bombing or threats can force it open. The U.S. has exhausted its military options; the only sane solution is to leave the region, but Trump’s ego won’t allow it. As foreign policy scholar John Mearsheimer noted, any withdrawal would be perceived as a humiliating defeat [4]. So instead, we get more escalation while the world’s economy burns.

Beginning in the next 2-3 months, the coming oil shortage will devastate the United States, too. Expect $10/gallon diesel and $200/barrel oil by August. This is not mere speculation; it is a direct economic consequence of the disruption of the global energy chokepoint.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are failing. The U.S. has been trying to persuade China to leverage its influence over Iran, but that gambit isn’t working [5]. As the crisis worsens, the dollar’s petrodollar system is crumbling, as OPEC members like the UAE begin to break ranks [6]. With Trump’s war of choice against Iran, the entire global economy is being held hostage by politicians who refuse to admit they have already lost.

The Nuclear Tipping Point – Iran Likely Already Has the Bomb

Credible sources indicate Iran now possesses between 3 and 12 nuclear warheads; a demonstration could happen any day [7]. Preparing to react to such a demonstration, Israel and the U.S. are led by genocidal, irrational Zionists who might respond with a nuclear strike on Iran. As I have documented, Israeli officials have openly threatened to use nuclear weapons against Iran if American arms shipments are cut off [8]. If that happens, Russia and China could be dragged into a rapidly escalating conflict, triggering a global thermonuclear war that could kill billions of people due to crop failures, radiation fallout and the catastrophic destruction of energy infrastructure.

The history of nuclear brinkmanship shows that such scenarios are not paranoid fantasy. A two-year study by Carl Sagan and Paul Ehrlich concluded that a nuclear exchange would kill 1.1 billion people outright (and that study was carried out decades ago, with less than half the current global population figures), with billions more starving and freezing in the ensuing nuclear winter [9].

The madmen in charge have no regard for human life. They are playing with fire, and we are all standing in the middle of the inferno.

The Coming Political and Economic Collapse – And What It Means for You

As fuel shortages and inflation spike, Trump’s approval will crater, and the GOP may fracture. The backlash could empower a radical left-wing Marxist revolution in America, sweeping away what remains of American liberty. The bond market is already beginning to break Washington as the financial repercussions of never-ending war begin to become too real to ignore [10]. The U.S. debt system is, of course, a house of cards, and gold and silver are the only honest money left [11].

The only sane response to all this is to prepare now: get off-grid, stockpile food and water, and secure your family’s survival. As the book Life After Doomsday explains, refugee camps will become breeding grounds for disease, and many survivors will band together to prey on the weak [12]. We must decentralize our lives -- grow our own food, store clean water, and build local networks for mutual support during hard times. The time to act is now, while the shelves are still stocked and the banks are still open and functioning.

Final Warning: Pray for Peace, But Prepare for Hell

I hope I am wrong. I genuinely hope that wisdom prevails and we avoid the abyss. But all available evidence points to a descent into chaos and possibly nuclear war. Our federal government is run by delusional psychopaths with no regard for human life – we cannot count on them to save us. (They will only save themselves while selling out the voters who put them into power.)

Personal preparedness, education, and decentralization are our only hope. We must reject the lies of the mainstream media, the profit-driven poison of Big Pharma, and the control systems of the state. We must build resilient communities based on mutual aid, truth, and freedom. The time to act is now. Pray for peace, but prepare for hell.

References

Strait of Hormuz remains effectively blocked as NATO, Iran tangle over shipping security. - NaturalNews.com. May 22, 2026. “I Am Extremely Disappointed In Donald Trump” – AfD Co-Leader Warns Of WWIII. - ZeroHedge. March 17, 2026. Iran war wreaks havoc on global economy and could spark recession, says IMF. - Middle East Eye. Rayhan Uddin. April 14, 2026. America’s Suez Moment: How Losing Hormuz Could End US Global Dominance. - International Man. May 4, 2026. U.S. presses China to leverage influence over Iran as Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens. - NaturalNews.com. May 15, 2026. The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world. - NaturalNews.com. June 3, 2026. Iran Now Has a Reason To Go Nuclear. - Free West Media. April 13, 2026. Israel threatens to drop NUKES if US stops sending free weapons to the murderous Zionist regime. - NaturalNews.com. April 10, 2024. United Nations divided world. Roche Douglas J. 1986. Is The Bond Market About To Break Washington. - ZeroHedge. May 21, 2026. The Return Of History: Deutsche On Gold, The Dollar, & The Monetary Future. - ZeroHedge. May 10, 2026. LIFE-AFTER-DOOMSDAY. Bruce D. Clayton. 1980. When Law Fails: A Survival Guide for Protecting Your Family. - BrightLearn. June 9, 2026. War is a lie. David Swanson. 2016.

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