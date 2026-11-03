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EHFoundation
4h

CA 9th Circuit Court is Corrupt to the Core! Other Legal Freedom Organizations may be able to help! Mike Adams has one of the Best Most Informative Productions few people know about! Unfortunately few Sheeple in this Pagan Place care about anything other than the Drugs they take. Devolved Sick Sad Socialist Communist Marxist Facist Nazi Society. GOD Help US and Bless Mike Adams as he Struggles to Survive the Onslaught of Evil.

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ML Cohen's avatar
ML Cohen
3h

Mike, how can we help ? If everyone donates 20-30 dollars, for example .. we need you and your info. You were the 1st we listened to to get truth. Please ask for donations. We are barely surviving but we will support — help

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