The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
1h

We may not be able to put it back 'into the box'......but we CAN 'blow up' 'data centers'!!

And when the day comes, in the near future (the MASSIVE Earth Changes).....it won't matter; no more electrics!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture