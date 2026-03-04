The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
5hEdited

Brilliantly written, yet devastatingly accurate and more than plausible. Expect war on US soil, yet pray against it 🙏🏻

This has all been planned many years ago. Genocide of humanity by the elites whose goal is to have 2 classes—- the poor, worker bees totally dependent and enslaved by these evil globalists, Satan worshippers, who want Total Control, total enslavement of whoever is left (their goal is 500 million humans! See “Georgia Guidestones ). Before Covid bioweapons, the population was nearing 7 billion yet billions have died / injured from the covid vax, poison food/ water that dumbs us down, chem trails, 4/5 g waves controlling our minds and killing brain cells …

The Rothschild London-based Banksters now have their humanoid robots to do the work we once did — and clones.. enough to accomplish their evil lifestyle

Reply
Share
1 reply
Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
2h

That is why I choose to be happy every possible minute right now !

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture