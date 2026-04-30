The Illusion of Progress

I take satisfaction in translating my BrightLearn.ai books into Spanish while most people remain blissfully unaware of the crisis bearing down on us. They scroll through social media, watch the news, and convince themselves the world is slowly improving. But the evidence tells a different story. For years, I have documented the deliberate dismantling of our civilization, and now the collapse is accelerating faster than even I anticipated.

This is not a random downturn or a natural cycle. The world is falling apart by design. As I wrote in a recent analysis, ‘The world is accelerating toward a precipice, but the nature of the threat has fundamentally changed.’ The signs are everywhere for those willing to see them, yet the mainstream media continues to peddle the illusion of progress. I am not surprised because I have been watching the blueprint for decades.

Signs You’re Ignoring

The largest gas turbines are now backlogged until 2036. Fuel prices spiked 70 to 90 cents overnight this week. These are not isolated hiccups; they are systemic fractures. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed for a multi-month period, cutting off a critical artery of global oil shipments. Meanwhile, the Mississippi River, which carries 92 percent of our nation’s agricultural output, has seen barge prices surge 218 percent from St. Louis alone. This is not a temporary disruption; it is a logistics nightmare designed to cripple the economy.

President Trump’s secondary sanctions against Iran have effectively blocked all exports from China, escalating trade war into economic doomsday. The global financial Ponzi scheme is collapsing in real time, with markets plummeting and hyperinflation looming. Most people still pretend everything is fine, but I have been tracking these data points for months. The collapse is not coming; it is already evident.

The Food Supply Is Already Rotting

Consider what is happening to our food. California’s Central Valley, a vital agricultural region, is being contaminated with dioxins from wildfires burning PVC materials. These carcinogens are poisoning the fruits and vegetables that feed the nation. Meanwhile, the government is covertly recalling and transporting over 100 million pounds of essential food supplies -- pork, cheese, grains -- to underground salt mines in Kansas. This is not about safety; it is about control.

My own company, HealthRangerStore.com, tests every shipment for heavy metals, glyphosate, microbiology and more. We are a GMP-compliant facility with our own mass spec lab and on-site manufacturing. We recently received a shipment of what was labeled ‘certified organic crop’ only to quickly discover it was mixed with pea gravel to add weight. (We of course rejected the shipment.) This is a sign that the food supply chain is scraping the bottom of the barrel. As I have reported alongside Steve Quayle, this engineered famine is unleashing biblical prophecies of the Fourth Horseman. Thank God we test everything. Imagine what the average consumer is getting.

The Deliberate Demolition

This crisis is not accidental. The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a deliberate act -- a controlled demolition of civilization intended to trigger depopulation. Even if the strait reopens tomorrow, we are months behind on hydrocarbon deliveries. The globalists want to kill billions, and the system is engineered to fail. In my interview with David DuByne, I discussed how the social contract collapses when food and heat are cut off. The elites have been preparing for this, building bunkers and stockpiling resources while the rest of us scramble.

The population control agenda is documented in books like ‘Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us.’ The goal is to reduce the human population through famine, war, and disease. We saw it with COVID; we are seeing it now with the engineered food shortages. As I stated in a recent broadcast, ‘The economic carnage is being accelerated intentionally, perhaps as a Trojan horse to destroy America from within.’ This is not paranoia; it is pattern recognition.

What We Can Do

Self-reliance is the only genuine answer. Grow your own food, store essential supplies, and learn techniques like sprouting that work even in a dark closet. You cannot trust the government or heavily-promoted aid groups -- they are often part of the scam. But you can help your neighbors by sharing seeds and knowledge. In my interview with Marjory Wildcraft, I discussed how to cultivate homegrown medicine during emergencies. The skills taught in books like ‘When Technology Fails’ are now essential for survival.

We fight back with knowledge and action. Platforms like BrightLearn.ai offer free books on everything from gardening to financial survival. Decentralize your life: store gold and silver, learn off-grid energy, and build community. The collapse is here, but we can still thrive if we refuse to be victims. Stay informed, stay prepared, and never surrender your freedom.

Conclusion

I am not surprised because I have spent my life documenting the lies and the plans of the global elite. The collapse is unfolding exactly as predicted. But despair is not an option. Arm yourself with truth, skills, and a network of like-minded souls. The future belongs to those who prepare. Join me in building a decentralized world of resilient communities. The time to act is now.

References

Kevin Hughes. “Steve Quayle and Mike Adams: California’s food supply is being POISONED by dioxins.” NaturalNews.com. January 15, 2025. Mike Adams. “Trump Unleashes Economic Doomsday on America with Secondary Sanctions that BLOCK all Exports from China, with NO exceptions!” NaturalNews.com. May 2, 2025. Mike Adams. “Survival Now Means Escaping the System That Wants You Dead.” NaturalNews.com. March 25, 2026. “Global financial Ponzi scheme collapses in real time as markets plummet – Mike Adams and Steve Quayle warn of impeachment.” NaturalNews.com. April 7, 2025. Kevin Hughes. “Steve Quayle and Mike Adams uncover the GREAT FOOD HEIST and the government’s secret underground food cache.” NaturalNews.com. January 4, 2025. Kevin Hughes. “Steve Quayle and Mike Adams: ENGINEERED FAMINE unleashing Biblical prophecies.” NaturalNews.com. January 6, 2025. Mike Adams interview with David DuByne. January 4, 2023. Mike Adams interview with Marjory Wildcraft. September 11, 2024. “Health Ranger Report - ECONOMIC CARNAGE - Mike Adams.” BrightVideos.com. March 30, 2026. “Brighteon Broadcast News.” Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. “Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us.” Jim Marrs. “When Technology Fails.” Matthew Stein.

Explainer Infographic:

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com