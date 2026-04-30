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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
14h

This is a great book for inexperienced gardeners:

https://calikimgardenandhome.com/collections/books/products/organic-gardening-for-everyone-homegrown-vegetables-made-easy-3

Check out the gardening section at your public library for resources.

Also, many public libraries have a seed library.

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
8hEdited

I’m not a politican just a peon

You mean the people in charge caused this

I have more sense but way less money 🤣

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