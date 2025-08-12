For months, Western news outlets have painted the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a clear-cut battle between good and evil—with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cast as the heroic underdog fighting against Russian aggression. Yet, amid this carefully curated narrative, one crucial voice remains conspicuously absent: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s.

Independent journalists Mike Adams and Luke Rudkowski assert that deliberate censorship has left Western audiences blind to the war's geopolitical complexities. Instead of balanced reporting, major U.S. and European networks amplify Zelensky’s staged appeals for deeper intervention—while silencing dissenting opinions.

A Manufactured Narrative

"What’s happening isn’t journalism—it’s government propaganda," says Adams, founder of Brighteon.com, a free-speech platform. He points to interviews with Zelensky—approved and facilitated by U.S. media—as designed solely to lobby for increased military aid and intervention.

Meanwhile, Putin’s motives remain unexamined. The Russian leader has repeatedly stated his opposition to NATO expansion into Ukraine, citing security concerns. Yet, U.S. outlets refuse to air his justifications or even acknowledge them. "Many Americans haven’t heard Putin speak or explain his actions," notes Rudkowski. "That’s not an accident—it’s censorship."

Escalation by Design

Experts argue that prolonging the war serves elite interests—not ordinary citizens. Rudkowski, a veteran independent journalist with WeAreChange.org, warns that conflicts like these enable corruption, arms deals, and trafficking. "Zelensky knows that once the war ends, the theft of Western aid will be exposed," he says.

Similarly, leaders in Washington and Brussels refuse diplomatic solutions. President Biden’s inflammatory rhetoric—including calling Putin a "crazy SOB"—has sabotaged potential negotiations. Meanwhile, Europe’s economy crumbles under sanctions, with Germany’s deindustrialization accelerating daily.

Who Benefits?

The answer lies in the military-industrial complex. NATO lobbying sustains financial incentives for perpetual conflict, while politicians avoid accountability for disastrous policies.

Adams and Rudkowski suggest that only public awareness can break this cycle. "The moment of truth comes when people realize regime change in Russia is impossible—and demand peace," says Adams. Until then, the media’s selective blackout ensures audiences remain uninformed—and war profiteers remain unchallenged.

The Question No One Asks:

How long can Western leaders ignore reality before their own citizens pay the price?

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com