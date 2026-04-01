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Anne O's avatar
Anne O
5dEdited

Interesting. This may be purposeful; did you hear about the ban against mercury? Something similar may be afoot as helium is used in some very powerful advanced tech. Some helpful info in this article here: Vertical Travel, Time, and the Suppressed Marvels of Mercury (hg) https://supersonicuniversal.substack.com/p/vertical-travel-time-and-the-suppressed

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Tim Fortier's avatar
Tim Fortier
5d

It seems clear to me that the majority are fully unaware of how far-reaching and impactful the disruption and destruction of supply chains will be.

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