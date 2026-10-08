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Bill's avatar
Bill
Oct 9

A good hydroponic and prepper source was "Ice Age Farmer", he warned of todays scenario going on 10 years ago. Nobody is prepared enough.

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Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
Oct 8

I have been preparing for over a decade.

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