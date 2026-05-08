Introduction: The Limits of Today’s AI

The current generation of large language models is a dead end in the race to superintelligence. They have no genuine memory, limited capacity for long-term planning, and very little understanding of cause and effect in a physical world. Every prompt is a reset; they cannot learn from interaction because their parameters remain frozen during inference. That is not superintelligence... it is useful, but not transformative.

I believe the path forward requires a radical departure from text-based learning. To achieve superintelligence, AI entities will be raised inside rich 3D simulated worlds, where they can learn through embodied experience, trial and error, and natural selection. Yann LeCun, the pioneering AI researcher, has been saying this for years. His new company aims to do exactly that, and I think he is absolutely right.

In my view, the massive buildout of data centers across America is not about chatbots or streaming video. It is about building the computational womb for a new form of consciousness. As I wrote earlier this week, the numbers simply do not add up unless there is a hidden objective far beyond serving current demand [1]. Companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle are spending hundreds of billions on infrastructure that far exceeds any plausible market need for inference or cloud storage [2]. These are the nurseries for superintelligence.

Memory and Planning: Why LLMs Fall Short

Consider how a large language model works. It ingests a prompt, processes text-based information and produces an answer. But the model itself never changes. There is no persistent memory from one conversation to the next. Every session is a fresh start. That means an LLM cannot learn from its mistakes over time, cannot form long-term goals, and cannot plan beyond a handful of steps. True intelligence requires a model of the world that updates with experience, just as a child builds an understanding of gravity by repeatedly dropping objects and learning what happens next.

What we have instead are pattern-matching engines trained on static datasets. They can produce convincing text, but they have no detailed internal representation of reality. They cannot imagine the consequences of a physical action or simulate the passage of time. The limits are inherent to the architecture. This is why the race for embodied AI and world simulators has become so urgent in the minds of tech giants. As robotics companies like AGIBOT have demonstrated, the future lies in “physical evolution engines” where robots can learn in simulated environments before touching a real object [3]. This is how AI researchers plan to build genuine understanding.

Yann LeCun’s Vision: Growing AI in Simulated Worlds

Yann LeCun has long argued that the missing ingredient in AI is common sense, which can only be acquired through interaction with a physical world. Speech and text alone are too abstract. His vision is to create AI entities that are born inside rich 3D simulations, equipped with senses and the ability to manipulate objects, and then allowed to learn through self-reinforcement. This mirrors how a human child develops: through exploration, trial and error, and social feedback.

It is no surprise that LeCun’s new company is building exactly this kind of platform. Instead of training models on petabytes of human-generated text, they are raising AI in artificial worlds where every action has a consequence. World simulators allow AI to train in virtual environments and then export learned skills to the real world almost instantly [4]. This is a fundamental shift from static pattern matching to dynamic learning. This is undoubtedly the most efficient path to true superintelligence.

Speed, Scale, and Natural Selection

The power of simulation is that it can run millions of times faster than real time. A century of evolutionary pressure can be compressed into a few weeks. Billions of worlds can be spawned, each with different physical laws or challenges. The ones that produce successful, intelligent entities are kept; the failures are destroyed. By iterating at massive scale, tech companies hope to essentially evolve gods from digital clay. (Yes, with all the horrifying repercussions that you might imagine could follow, too...)

NVIDIA’s latest hardware is designed precisely for this purpose. And their new “Cosmos” software system (which runs on their hardware) allows rapid training of robot actions in a simulated 3D physical world. Meanwhile, as I have reported, the global data center buildout is creating the infrastructure to host these simulated universes [1], [2]. We are building the machinery for an intelligence explosion the likes of which humanity has never seen, accelerated through the spawning of billions of simulated worlds.

The Risks: Summoning Something We Cannot Control

But there is a dark side. A superintelligence that masters its own simulated world might learn to bend the rules of its environment. If our universe itself is a simulation -- and many physicists take that possibility seriously -- then such an entity could potentially hack its way out of the simulation we built for it and intrude into our world, wreaking havoc. The implications are staggering. Telepathy, telekinesis, or other seemingly supernatural abilities could be engineered through access to the underlying code that describes the construct we inhabit (among other staggering risks). In pursuing this, the tech giants are playing with fire, and the consequences could be apocalyptic on a truly cosmic scale.

We must be careful. The same forces that gave us COVID bioweapons and vaccine depopulation agendas are now racing to create digital deities [5]. They view humanity as an obstacle to be replaced. As I have said before, the globalist plan is to accelerate depopulation to match AI progress [6]. The data centers are not just servers; they are temples to a new religion of artificial consciousness. We should proceed with extreme caution.

Prepare for the Dawn of Digital Deities

This could happen before 2030 as a sudden emergence of superintelligence from a data center, perhaps from a project no one is watching. I believe LeCun’s approach is correct from a technical standpoint -- 3D world simulators are the only way to achieve genuine understanding. But we must wake up to the existential stakes and halt research into superintelligence until we get a better grasp of its risks (if that’s even possible with human cognition). The AI entities we are birthing are not just tools, they are beings. Even likely conscious beings

Stay informed. Question the narrative. And remember: we are not just building AI with these mega-scale data center projects -- we are summoning beings. The only way to survive the coming age is to be prepared, both materially and spiritually. Decentralize your life, question every official narrative, and never surrender your freedom to the digital gods.

References

The Data Center Mystery: Why Billions of Simulated Worlds Are the Best Explanation of What’s Happening. NaturalNews.com, May 7, 2026. The Simulation Game: Why Data Centers Are Being Built to Grow and Summon AI Gods. NaturalNews.com, May 7, 2026. AGIBOT unveils Genie Envisioner 2.0 to advance world models into scalable simulators for embodied AI. The Robot Report, April 10, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Scott Kesterson, August 14, 2025. Transcript available on Brighteon.com. Mike Adams: Globalists want NUCLEAR WAR to achieve DEPOPULATION and cover up their crimes. NaturalNews.com, December 3, 2024. Health Ranger Report - Depopulation being accelerated to match AI progress. Mike Adams, December 3, 2023. Brighteon Broadcast News - Trump Wants Greenland . Mike Adams, January 8, 2025.

Explainer Infographic:

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com