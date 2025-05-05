The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
11h

Mike, United States of America is NOT a democracy. It's a democracy in a Republic. The founders called democracy, tyranny of majority. The form of government they created is a Constitutional Republic not a democracy. But ever since the unConstitutional Federal reserve and the creation of unConstitutional military intel agencies, CIA FBI NSA ATF Homeland security, TSA, ICE, Pentagon, etc ... It has seemingly become a Surveillance Police State TYRANNY that must be abolished not reformed. And the Constitutional Republic must be restored. The people are the final arbitrars

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
11h

Then WHY are you supporting the TRAITOR Trump Administration, TRAITOR Mike Adams???

TRAITOR Trump (aka ZION DON), and his ZIONIST/NEOCON Admin are JUST AS FKN GUILTY!

How DARE they arrest and deport those here LAWFULLY, and who have broken NO LAWS......

JUST BECAUSE they are PRO-PALESTINE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I am NOT a LibTard, and *I* have been Pro-Palestine, for as long as I can remember (and I'm 'pushing 60')!

And here is an FYI:

The ILLEGALS coming in to this country has ONLY BEEN PUT ON PAUSE!!

ZION DON......that TRAITOR PIECE OF SHIT, WILL be letting MORE IN, in the NEAR FUTURE!!

He has already publicly stated that they can, 'COME BACK'!

Even PedoJoe had DEPORTED MORE ILLEGALS, at this point in his Term, than ZION DON HAS!

So, then, WHAT HAS THIS ASSHOLE DONE, to 'Make America Great Again', besides PAUSING the ILLEGALS??????

Answer: NOTHING!!!!!

Quite the OPPOSITE!.......he is DESTROYING THIS COUNTRY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Adams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture