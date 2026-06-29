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Scott Gates's avatar
Scott Gates
1h

I think there are local small organic farmers in most parts of the country that are sincerely and honestly dedicated to non toxic food production. They sell from their farms, in farmers markets and food co-ops. Don’t discount them.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
2h

I been in the food retail business for 50 years and you are 💯 correct.

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