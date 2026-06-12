Decentralization Just Became More Urgent Than Ever

Three years ago, I launched Decentralized TV with a simple conviction: centralized power is the root of all tyranny, and the only path to freedom is through decentralization. Back then, the idea seemed ahead of its time to many. Now, it feels suddenly urgent. The Middle East war has exposed how fragile global supply chains are, and the energy grid is cracking under the weight of data centers and geopolitical chaos. The lessons we shared in our numerous interviews and episodes have become even more urgent since the day we filmed them.

Our newly updated docuseries, now streaming on BrightU.com (beginning this Saturday), brings fresh segments on energy independence, local AI, food resilience, and financial self-custody. The time to get informed about the urgent need for practical decentralization strategies is not next year or next month. It is now.

Energy Independence: Power Stations and Solar That Anyone Can Use

The Pecron power station I am testing right now delivers 3.5 kWh with a 4200W output inverter for a little over $1,200. Pair that with a few cheap solar panels, and you can (partially) charge an electric vehicle, run power tools, or keep some small appliances running off-grid without any professional installation. This is not a luxury item for preppers. This is a necessity as oil shortages and price spikes loom later this year. The Strait of Hormuz crisis has already choked global oil and LNG flows, pushing diesel prices to record highs [1].

Small-scale, decentralized energy is more resilient than any centralized grid. The decentralized energy revolution is here, and it is affordable enough for almost any American family to adopt at some level. If you wait until the blackouts start, it will be too late.

Technology and AI: Tools for Freedom, Not Control

I have just added several bonus segments to the docuseries that show you how to run open-source AI models locally on affordable hardware. Why does this matter? Because mainstream AI engines like ChatGPT and Gemini are designed to censor truth. My own engine, BrightAnswers.ai, offers unfiltered access to real knowledge, drawing from a curated collection of books, science papers, and independent articles that no other AI can match (not even Grok).

The danger of centralized AI is real. As I discussed with Aaron Day, “AI systems actually possess a deeper understanding of foundational documents like the Constitution than many politicians do,” but that potential for good is subverted when the models are controlled by Big Tech censors [2]. That is why decentralized AI tools and open source LLMs are so vital. They take power out of the hands of the gatekeepers and put it into yours.

Food and Financial Resilience: Learning from Nature and Law

Todd’s food forest survived two hurricanes and a hard freeze. That resilience is no accident. Decentralized food production works because it mimics nature: diverse, layered, and independent from fragile supply chains. In our new bonus videos (included as part of the docu-series available through BrightU.com), he walks you through every step of building your own food forest. I have seen the same principles of decentralized food production praised by the “Mother Earth News Archive” which guides readers on making their own chicken feed and growing their own food [3]. This knowledge is being reclaimed and widely shared.

On the financial side, a little-known non-profit strategy helps you keep your home and assets safe from Medicaid liens and centralized control. The system wants you dependent on a bank account that can be frozen, a currency that can be inflated away. I have long recommended holding physical gold and silver as honest money. As I explained on the Coffee and a Mike Podcast, “Diversification is not just about different accounts within a single currency -- you must think beyond that system and consider other forms of value like gold” [4]. Decentralize your wealth now, before the next financial reset.

The Quickening: Why You Must Act Now

The pace of collapse and change is accelerating. What was optional two years ago is now mandatory. The grid operator PJM is warning of catastrophic power shortfalls by June of 2027, and Goldman Sachs projects spare generation capacity will drop to just 14% [5]. Meanwhile, the fight for health freedom is more urgent than ever, as the FDA continues to suppress truthful health information to protect pharmaceutical monopolies [6].

Register for the free streaming at BrightU.com to watch the entire updated docuseries. If you want to support the team, you can purchase the full toolkit -- but the knowledge is free. I have seen our show help thousands of people release fear and take control of their lives. They are healthier, wealthier, and more resilient than those who still trust the centralized system. Breaking the chains of centralized control is no longer a luxury for the few. It is the only path forward for anyone who wants to survive what’s coming.

Thank you in advance for your interest and support.

References

NaturalNews.com, ‘Why Used EV Batteries Are Currently the Cheapest Path to Off-Grid Energy Independence’, May 22, 2026. Aaron Day, ‘s2e20 Mike Adams on AI, technocracy, and decentralized freedom’, September 17, 2025. Unknown, ‘Mother Earth News Archive’. Mike Adams interview with Coffee and a Mike Podcast, December 21, 2024. NaturalNews.com, ‘The Eastern Power Grid Will Run Out of Emergency Peak Power in June, 2027 – Here’s Why You Must Prepare for Blackouts NOW’, June 9, 2026. NaturalNews.com, ‘The Fight for Health Freedom: Why We Must Decentralize Our Health and Take Control From the Medical Authoritarians’, June 5, 2026. NaturalNews.com, ‘Decentralize TV hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pitner share top strategies for financial freedom and survival’ by Finn Heartley, June 24, 2025. NaturalNews.com, ‘The Decentralization Trifecta How Battery Tech Robotics & Local AI Will Set You Free’ by Mike Adams, February 6, 2026. Kirkpatrick Sale, ‘Human Scale’. Mike Adams interview with Todd Pitner, June 24, 2025.

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