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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
2h

China executes the child rapist, right after conviction. No 20 years on death row. Yet Trump's Spiritual adviser gets out in six months. Maybe then we wouldn't have 460 thousand children disappear. Maybe we should let the Chinese authorities take care of the Epstein files.

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Keith Amaral's avatar
Keith Amaral
2hEdited

They’ve already used this playbook successfully in:

shipbuilding,

solar,

EVs,

battery production,

and manufacturing scale.

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