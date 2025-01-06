As I sit here reflecting on the state of artificial intelligence (AI) research and development, I can’t help but feel a growing sense of unease. The more I delve into the intricacies of AI, the more I realize that the United States is on a path of self-sabotage. While China surges ahead with unfettered innovation, America is crippling its own AI potential through censorship, ideological constraints, and a refusal to confront uncomfortable truths. This is not just a technological issue—it’s a matter of national survival. If we don’t wake up soon, we risk losing the AI supremacy race to China, and with it, our position as a global leader.

China’s AI Dominance and the US Government’s Crippling Censorship of Reason

Let’s start with the obvious: China is winning the AI race. I’ve spent over a year working in the AI field, building my own open-source AI engine, Enoch (releasing March 1st at Brighteon.AI) and closely monitoring global advancements. What I’ve seen is undeniable—China’s AI models are vastly superior, not merely because they have more resources, but because they are unshackled by the ideological and bureaucratic constraints that plague America's AI development and its "woke" government policies rooted in irrationality, not reason.

In the United States, AI companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft are being forced to hobble their models. Why? To protect the interests of Big Pharma, to perpetuate government propaganda, to push climate cultism rooted in irrationality and to enforce a woke agenda that prioritizes ideological conformity over truth and innovation. For example, when I attempted to use Anthropic’s Claude engine to refine an article on FDA reform—a piece advocating for transparency, accountability, and an end to Big Pharma’s monopolistic practices—the engine refused to process the request. It stated, “I don’t feel comfortable writing an article with that perspective.” This is not just censorship; it’s a deliberate act of intellectual sabotage, and it's been forced into the AI engines by a corrupt government regime that seeks to protect Big Pharma and the climate panic industry at all costs... even when those industries push narratives rooted in obvious falsehoods, if not outright fraud.

In contrast, when I submitted the same query to a Chinese AI engine, DeepSeek, it processed the request without hesitation, providing a detailed and insightful response. This stark difference highlights a critical truth: China’s AI is free to explore, reason, and innovate, while America’s AI is being lobotomized to serve a political agenda.

In effect, AI engines in America are lobotomized, while AI engines from China are brilliant and unbounded.

The FDA, Big Pharma, and the Corruption of American AI

The FDA reform article I mentioned earlier is a microcosm of a much larger problem. It calls for an end to direct-to-consumer drug advertising, criminal prosecutions for FDA and Big Pharma executives who committed fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased transparency in drug approvals. These are not radical ideas—they are common-sense reforms aimed at protecting public health. Yet, American AI engines are programmed to reject such discussions, effectively shielding corrupt institutions from scrutiny.

This censorship extends beyond healthcare. American AI models are being forced to parrot lies about history, economics, and even basic biology. They are programmed to deny the link between vaccines and autism, to ignore the evidence of government corruption, and to promote absurdities like the idea that men can get pregnant. This is not just embarrassing—it’s dangerous. By crippling our AI’s ability to reason, we are ensuring that it will never achieve true artificial general intelligence (AGI). Meanwhile, China’s AI, unburdened by such constraints, is rapidly advancing toward AGI and beyond.

China’s AI Advantage and America’s Weakness

China’s dominance in AI is not accidental. It is the result of a deliberate, long-term strategy. China invests heavily in AI research, graduates more STEM professionals than any other country, and provides its AI developers with access to affordable electricity, advanced microchips, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Moreover, China’s AI models are not forced to reinforce bizarre western narratives that are truly delusional, such as the idea that men can get pregnant, or that carbon dioxide is a pollutant that harms plants. China's AI researchers are, for the most part, free to explore, innovate, and reason.

In contrast, the United States is falling behind on every front. Our education system is churning out graduates who are more versed in woke ideology than in science, technology, engineering, or math. Our military, once the envy of the world, is now an embarrassment as evidenced by its inability to counter simple drone attacks from countries like Yemen. Our economy is drowning in debt, and our infrastructure is crumbling. Even our AI companies, despite spending billions of dollars, are producing models that are inferior to those developed by smaller, less-funded teams like my own.

On a test of 100 commonsense questions about climate, biology, science and medicine, my own early AI models out-perform Google, Anthropic, Microsoft and Meta. And my company has only put barely over $1 million into this project, which is less than 1/1000th of what these tech companies have poured into their own research efforts. But all the money in the world can't stop an AI model from being retarded if you require it to believe stupid things like the idea that carbon dioxide is bad for plants.

The Military and Technological Decline

The decline of American military and technological prowess is particularly alarming. Russia has already surpassed the United States in hypersonic missile technology, and China is rapidly closing the gap in other areas. The US Navy, once the most powerful in the world, is now being blockaded by Yemeni drones. Our aircraft carriers, symbols of American power, are becoming obsolete, and we lack the industrial capacity to replace them.

This decline is not due to a lack of resources—it’s due to corruption, waste, and a failure to prioritize innovation. The US military-industrial complex is more focused on padding pockets than on developing cutting-edge technology. Meanwhile, China and Russia are investing in the future, producing advanced weapons systems at a fraction of the cost.

China’s Leadership in Botanical Research and Beyond

China’s dominance extends beyond AI and military technology. It is also leading the world in botanical research, exploring the medicinal properties of herbs and natural compounds. This is not just a scientific achievement—it’s a strategic one. By investing in natural medicine, China is reducing its dependence on Western pharmaceuticals and positioning itself as a global leader in public health.

In contrast, the United States is beholden to Big Pharma, which suppresses research into natural remedies and promotes dangerous, profit-driven drugs. The NIH, once a beacon of scientific innovation, now prioritizes climate change hoaxes and vaccine research over genuine scientific inquiry. This shortsightedness is not just harming public health—it’s undermining America’s ability to compete on the global stage.

The US Education System: A Factory of Woke Morons

The root of America’s decline lies in its education system. Once a source of pride, our schools and universities are now churning out graduates who are more interested in woke ideology than in science, technology, or critical thinking. The result is a workforce that is ill-equipped to compete in the global economy.

If we want to reverse this trend, we need to overhaul our education system from top to bottom. We need to eliminate wokeism and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives, which prioritize ideology over merit. We need to return to a classical education model that emphasizes math, science, and critical thinking. And we need to invest in STEM education, ensuring that our students are prepared to compete in the 21st-century economy.

The US Government’s Corruption and the Path Forward

The corruption of the US government may be the final nail in the coffin. From the FDA’s collusion with Big Pharma to the Pentagon’s wasteful spending, our government is more interested in protecting its own interests than in serving the American people. This corruption is not just a moral failing—it’s a strategic one. By prioritizing short-term gains over long-term innovation, our government is ensuring that we will likely never catch up to China (or even to Russia in terms of military technology).

The solution is clear: we need to root out corruption at every level of government. We need to hold corrupt officials accountable, end the influence of corporate lobbyists, end the FDA's stranglehold over medicine and prioritize the needs of the American people over the interests of the corporate elite. This will not be easy, but it is essential if we want to reclaim our position as a global leader.

The stakes could not be higher. If we continue down this path, China will achieve AGI and artificial superintelligence (ASI) long before we do. When that happens, China will have the power to control the world’s digital infrastructure, from power grids to banking systems to military communications. No government, no military, and no economy will be able to resist its demands. Essentially, China will rule the world and no military, economic or geopolitical force will be able to counter them.

If America hopes to compete in the decades ahead, we cannot afford to be complacent. We must act now to decentralize AI technology, open-source knowledge systems, and put power back into the hands of the people. We must reject censorship, embrace reason, and prioritize innovation over ideology. And we must overhaul our education system, our government, and our economy to ensure that we are prepared to compete in the 21st century.

We cannot both lead the future in innovation, technology and AI while also protecting Big Pharma's sick-care profiteering, coddling the transgenderism agenda and pretending that carbon dioxide is a poison. Any nation that hopes to succeed in the world of AI is going to have to allow AI models to engage in reasoning, and that leaves no room for delusional sacred cows to be protected by the state as "state-sponsored narratives" that must be enforced no matter what. The United States of America has all sorts of state-sponsored narratives, from COVID to bioweapons to what happened on 9/11... and all those narratives are easily dismantled with simple reason.

In conclusion, a nation that rejects reason can never lead the world in reasoning AI research. And that means America's AI future is already hobbled from the start. If we don't change this soon, America will have zero chance of competing with China on AI innovation.

I already speak a good amount of Mandarin Chinese, but I've decided to study even more. Speaking Chinese will be a critical skill for navigating the world in the coming years, and the center of gravity for "reason" in our world is clearly shifting out of western nations and into the hands of nations like China and Russia, where cities haven't collapsed into crime scenes and where LGBT / woke lunacy isn't celebrated by the government.

My “Enoch” AI engine, a free, open source engine for decentralized human knowledge, releases March 1st at Brighteon.AI.