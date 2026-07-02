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Chad's avatar
Chad
1h

China will beat us because all we do is fight, kill and lie. Why we would want that with the age of AI coming is beyond me but it will allow China to rule over the AI. After seeing how Israel behaves with AI I would rather give China a chance.

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
7h

May the Fourth be with you. With God, all things are possible! No Fear, God is in control.

Latest 4th of July fishing fun;

https://chatgpt.com/s/m_6a4685b7fdc48191af8dffa136dfc1b4

God Bless and Protect America, One Nation Under God,

🙏🏻✝️🙏🏻✝️🙏🏻

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