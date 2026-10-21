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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
5d

POWER CONTROL by Evil Ones IDIOTS elect to be Subject To. Being Licensed; they can take away! Had to purchase license to have an analog TV; believe IT. Listen to Mike!

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Texas 1130's avatar
Texas 1130
5d

They will not regain power. GOP is coming out in droves.

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