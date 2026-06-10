Why Gold and Silver Price Dips Are Temporary + Battery Chemistry Fiasco Exposes Mob Mentality of Non-Rational Thinkers

On today’s episode, Mike Adams offers a detailed analysis of the recent simultaneous decline in equities, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals, framing it as a “flash crash” driven by the ongoing war in the Middle East. He argues that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused a global industrial shutdown due to energy shortages, directly suppressing silver prices by reducing its industrial demand. While acknowledging short-term price suppression, he maintains a long-term bullish outlook for both gold and silver, driven by endless currency printing by central banks. He predicts gold will eventually reach $10,000 per ounce and silver $200 per ounce, attributing potential future price recoveries to the reopening of oil flows and subsequent repurchasing of gold by Middle Eastern nations. Adams advises holding physical precious metals and warns against holding dollars, which he believes will lose value.

The analysis also critiques the financial system, characterizing upcoming high-profile IPOs like SpaceX as a “scam” designed to transfer wealth from retail investors to insiders before a tech bubble pops. He contrasts this with the intrinsic value of gold and silver, which he says have survived civilizations and will remain valuable after the dollar’s collapse. Adams recommends using gold to purchase tangible assets, such as off-grid solar power systems, to achieve energy freedom during anticipated grid instability. He concludes that while the war is a temporary disruption, the collapse of fiat currencies and the American empire is a permanent inevitability, making precious metals the only safe haven for preserving wealth.

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