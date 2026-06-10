Why Gold and Silver Will Outlast the Asset Destruction Caused by War and Energy Scarcity

The recent flash crash in stocks, bonds, crypto, gold, and silver has rattled nearly every portfolio on the planet. War in the Middle East, energy shortages, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have unleashed a temporary panic that sent gold and silver down plunging. But here’s why this matters: I am a long-time gold and silver stacker with zero exposure to stocks, bonds, or IPOs, and I have never been more confident in my strategy. This crisis proves exactly why physical metals are the ultimate safe haven.

Despite the drop, I am not selling. I am accumulating more. The long-term trend driven by endless money printing by the Federal Reserve and central banks around the world is far more powerful than any short-term war shock. As Matthew Piepenburg wrote recently, the precious metals correction is a “perfect setup” for those who understand the difference between trading and investing [1]. The noise of war will fade, but the collapse of fiat currencies is permanent.

The War-Driven Suppression of Silver

Silver is both a monetary metal and an industrial metal. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting energy shortages have crushed industrial demand, driving silver prices down. Factories shut down from lack of natural gas, and silver sits suppressed. I predicted this back in March: as long as the war continues, industrial demand for silver will remain depressed. The market is not broken; it is temporarily distorted by a geopolitical event that cannot last forever.

As I stated in my March 17, 2026 Health Ranger Report, before the war began I had projected silver would reach $150 an ounce this year based on surging demand from solar panels, microchips, and data centers [2]. That demand hasn’t vanished -- it’s been delayed. When the strait reopens and energy flows again, industrial demand will surge back with a vengeance. Bank of America just told its institutional clients that silver could finish 2026 between $135 and $309 an ounce [3]. That is not a fantasy; it is simple arithmetic on the gold-to-silver ratio. The window to buy silver at today’s suppressed prices will likely close quickly.

Gold as the Ultimate Rainy Day Fund for Nations

Gulf states and other oil-dependent ountries are selling gold for liquidity because their oil revenues have collapsed due to the war. This is not a sign of weakness in gold -- it is proof of its utility. Gold is fulfilling its role as a liquid safe haven exactly when needed. These nations are selling into a temporary crisis to raise cash, not because they have lost faith in the metal.

Once the war ends and oil revenues return, these same nations will buy back their gold to rebuild their emergency funds, creating a new wave of demand. Gold and silver have no counter-party risk and cannot be inflated away by governments. That’s why wealthy families stack gold as an insurance policy against uncertainty and risk. The fact that Gulf state nations are unloading gold to cover their oil revenue shortfalls is a testament to the utility of gold. The current liquidation is a temporary event that will reverse powerfully, but only after the Strait of Hormuz is reopened for business.

The Big Picture: Currency Collapse Trumps Temporary War

The war in the Middle East is a painful but short-term event. What is permanent is the Federal Reserve’s commitment to printing trillions of dollars indefinitely. As Dmitry Orlov writes in “The Five Stages of Collapse,” the real shortage is not in oil or food but in honest money [4]. The dollar is being debased into worthlessness, and gold and silver are the only assets that have survived every empire’s collapse for thousands of years.

In my view, gold will hit $10,000 per ounce (in time, not suddenly) and silver $200 per ounce because the dollar is headed for catastrophic collapse. The AI bubble is about to burst, as I warned in a recent Natural News article, and that will trigger a wave of redemptions that further exposes the fragility of paper assets [5]. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve cannot stop printing -- the U.S. national debt is spiraling out of control, and the only “solution” is more money creation. This is the engine driving a long-term bull market in gold and silver that will dwarf any temporary war-related dip.

What You Should Do: Hold, Accumulate, and Buy Freedom

Do not panic-sell your gold and silver at these suppressed prices. Instead, continue to stack every month as I do. Perhaps the one justifiable reason to sell gold or silver right now is to purchase an off-grid energy storage system to gain freedom from the collapsing power grid and worsening energy scarcity. Even a few gold coins can buy you a robust off-grid solar system that will secure your energy independence during blackouts and energy crises.

But if you don’t need to sell metals right now to raise funds for such projects, keep strengthening your position in metals while the price is being driven down by those who have run out of other forms of liquidity.

As I’ve said for years, physical precious metals are one of the few things left in a digital world that are truly analog and possess intrinsic value. The rigged paper market cannot hold down the physical market forever. Hold your metals, add to your stack, and use them strategically to buy your freedom.

Disclaimer: Don’t take this as investment advice. I’m not your financial advisor. Do your own research and make your own decisions, as always. There’s risk in everything, including risk in doing nothing.

Conclusion: The Winner’s Strategy

Forget the hype of overvalued tech stocks and IPO fairy tales like SpaceX. They are designed to make insiders rich while leaving the public as bag holders. Due to endless currency printing, the dollars and fiat currencies of the world will continue to lose value, while gold and silver have intrinsic value that has outlasted every civilization in history. The book “Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars” makes the case that we are entering a multipolar monetary reset where precious metals will reclaim their historic role as honest money [6].

Stay calm, hold your physical metals, and understand that you are positioned for the inevitable collapse of the fiat system. That is my conviction. The war will end, the energy crunch will ease, but the printing press never stops. Gold and silver will not only survive this crisis -- they will emerge as the only assets left standing.

References

Gold & Silver: From Pullback To Perfect Setup. - ZeroHedge. Matthew Piepenburg. June 9, 2026. Health Ranger Report - silver industrial demand - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. March 17, 2026. Bank of America Just Said $309 Silver. - ActivistPost. May 11, 2026. The Five Stages of Collapse. - Dmitry Orlov. The AI Bubble: A Financial House of Cards That’s About to Collapse. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 3, 2026. Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty. - NaturalNews.com. April 28, 2026. ‘Rock Now Beats Paper’: Making Sense Of “Silver Friday’s” Utterly Rigged Nonsense. - ZeroHedge. Matthew Piepenberg. February 2, 2026. Web of Debt: The Shocking Truth About Our Money System and How We Can Break Free. - Ellen Hodgson Brown. Gold Surges Past $5,000 as Investors Flee Crypto Chaos and Embrace Sound Money. - NaturalNews.com. Patrick Lewis. February 10, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Andy Schectman. - May 13, 2025.

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