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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3h

Hydrocarbons after all, are just tiny efficient solar energy batteries. Of both biotic (fossil) and abiotic origins. Atheists tried to make life zapping organics with high voltage. They made heavy oil instead. NASA destroyed the myth of peak fossil fuels finally with discovery of oceans and rivers if hydrocarbons on Titan. But at least now we know GoreBully Population Bomb peak fossil fuel resource wars in the sand box have been BS for decades now.

Soon we will find out how feasible mining Helium3 on the moon for commercial plasma fusion will be. We have enough proven hydrocarbon reserves to last 400+ years any hoot.

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DDDFFF's avatar
DDDFFF
3h

I’m too far north (Netherlands) to be able to go 100% solar. However, with enough battery storage to cover evenings plus to cover cloudy days from sunny ones, I should not be using the grid April to October, with March and November possible some years. December, January and February no chance, but I will get a small boost reducing my grid demand. I say “should” using data from my current installation and small battery that I am adding to. So it’s a good bet and not a guesstimate.

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