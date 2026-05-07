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Paul's avatar
Paul
4h

Which brand do you recomend?

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atsa4you's avatar
atsa4you
4h

Mike, Perhaps I missed it, but where do you find this red light therapy? Is it only available through Jonathan Otto, or have you developed something more affordable? Thank You

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