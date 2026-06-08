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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
18h

Can we STOP calling it 'AI'/'Artificial Intelligence?!?!!!!!!!!

It's......IN THE NAME, yet NOT MANY have FUNCTIONING BRAINS, to RECOGNIZE it......

IT'S IN THE NAME (ie IN YOUR FACE).......

ARTIFICIAL.......INTELLIGENCE

THIS ^ ^ ^ ^ does NOT exist. It CANNOT exist!

Why?

Because something ARTIFICIAL......CANNOT BE INTELLIGENT!

Intelligence ONLY EXISTS IN NATURE!

COMES FROM......NATURE!

PERIOD!

It's an OXYMORON.

It would be exactly like saying, 'DRY WATER' <<< does NOT EXIST!

We need to start calling this what it IS......

a 'SUPER SEARCH ENGINE'.

An 'SSE', if you like.

When one calls it 'AI'/'Artificial Intelligence', you're using THEIR 'LANGUAGE'.

'THEY' make something up (pull BULLSHIT outta their asses).....THEY name/label it.....

and YOU go along with it, by using THEIR words/terms/language.

Which makes YOU.......PART OF THE PROBLEM!

A perfect example.....'TRANS'.

The correct term is.....'Mentally Ill Freaks'.

Yet this word (trans) keeps being used.

'THEIR' word/term, keeps being used by SUPPOSED Humans.

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Lou Anne McKeefery's avatar
Lou Anne McKeefery
11h

I have several projects in AI. i fear I'll loose all my intellectual work in a crash. how can I backup the projects? what should I do the keep my work?

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