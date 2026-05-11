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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
3h

Humanity need to start taking responsibility for themselves by growing their own food, creating co-ops, bartering with one of another,buying directly from farmers , prepping, learning depression food techniques of the past . Buying farmland together to farm their own Food .

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
4h

The imenent time has come for the enslavement of humanity. The New World Order and The New World Religion. That's what the Ecumenical movement has been all about. Life as we know it will never be the same. But Christ is coming back, I firmly believe soon. And deal with it. Make sure your on the right side. John

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