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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
8h

Politicians are self $erving, self Enriching, Do not serve idiots that select them to represent them and Do Not! Technocracy is their Agenda. Thanks Mike for Truth and Survival Information.

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Stephanie Graham's avatar
Stephanie Graham
8h

It’s all common sense, which has become uncommon.

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