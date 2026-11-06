No Savior Is Coming to Save You

I have been saying this for years, and I will say it again with even greater conviction after my latest conversation with John Bush: no politician is coming to save you. Not Trump, not anyone else. The savior complex that grips American politics is the single most destructive delusion of our age. It keeps millions of intelligent, capable people trapped in a cycle of hope and betrayal, endlessly waiting for the right leader to ride into Washington and fix what is fundamentally broken.

Elections have become a ritualistic charade. We file into voting booths every two years, pull a lever for one of two candidates preselected by the same donor class, and then wonder why nothing ever changes. I have watched the promises pile up like cordwood -- drain the swamp, end the wars, protect the border, restore freedom -- only to see each one abandoned within months of inauguration. “And please, do not tell me that elections can save us. I have now lived through enough electoral cycles to know the pattern cold.” That observation comes from my own article called “Retardageddon: Why the Collapse of Reason Is the End of the World as We Know It,” and it has only become more obviously true since.

The only real solution is the one most people refuse to consider because it requires something harder than voting: personal responsibility. Exit the broken systems. Build alternatives that function without permission from any government agency. That is what the Exit and Build philosophy that John Bush has championed for years is all about, and after witnessing yet another midterm collapse of the Republican establishment, the argument has never been more urgent [1].

The MAGA Psyop and the Technocratic Advance

I believe MAGA was a manufactured psychological operation designed to herd people back into a system they were losing faith in. The evidence is overwhelming. Donald Trump campaigned in 2016 as an anti-war candidate who understood that the Iraq invasion was a catastrophe built on lies that “those who pushed the war lied about then-dictator Saddam Hussein possessing weapons of mass destruction” [2]. He promised to end the forever wars, drain the swamp, and restore sovereignty.

What has Trump actually delivered? I would argue he has advanced technocracy more effectively than any Democrat could have. We are now accelerating toward a digital ID system, CBDCs, AI-driven surveillance architecture, and a bureaucracy that grows larger every year regardless of which party holds power.

Both parties serve the same predator class. Democrats march us toward globalism with a smile; Republicans march us toward globalism with a flag pin and a Bible verse. The problem-reaction-solution trap is the oldest trick in the book, and Americans keep falling for it because they desperately want to believe that someone at the top has their best interests at heart. Meanwhile, real analysts understand what is happening. Consider that “Western governments have put themselves in mortal danger. They are actively doing things that are destroying their countries: (1) replacing their native citizens with unassimilable foreigners; (2) centralizing government power in unelected and unaccountable bureaucracies; (3) censoring and criminalizing public dissent” [3]. This is not a partisan critique. It applies equally to every administration regardless of party affiliation.

We must stop falling for the problem-reaction-solution trap. The only path forward is to build parallel structures that operate entirely outside the system’s control. That means parallel economies, parallel food systems, parallel energy systems, and parallel knowledge networks. When enough people exit, the system loses its power not through revolution but through irrelevance.

Building Parallel Economies: The Only Real Resistance

In my view, the most powerful act of resistance is not marching on Washington or voting for a third-party candidate who cannot win. It is creating counter-economies that operate outside the system. John Bush understands this deeply. That is the essence of what I call the Exit and Build strategy. It is not about withdrawing from life. It is about withdrawing from dependency.

Alternative currencies make this possible. Goldbacks, physical silver, and Monero allow us to trade value without surveillance or censorship. I have used silver coins at my local farmer’s market, and the response has been remarkable. People look at you differently when you hand them honest money instead of Federal Reserve notes. It builds real relationships with producers. It creates trust outside the digital ledger. This is a living example of a parallel economy functioning in the real world.

The broader vision of aggregating honest money with local food production is well documented. These networks insulate us from the coming CBDC system and keep the current flowing even when the banks go dark. They are the difference between survival and starvation.

When people ask me why they should bother with silver and gold when the dollar is still functioning, I remind them that the dollar’s purchasing power has collapsed. In the 1970s, a single income could afford a home, food, and clothing for a family. Today, as David Morgan and I have discussed, that kind of stability is unattainable for most people, a direct consequence of currency debasement that has been engineered by central planners [4]. The only rational response is to accumulate honest money. When the system fails, the people holding real assets will be the ones who can rebuild.

Back to the Land and Energy Independence

I sold my diesel truck and am replacing it with an EV charged entirely by solar panels. I recognize the irony. Many in the freedom community think electric vehicles are part of the globalist agenda. But I would argue energy independence is within reach right now, and if the technology allows me to disconnect from the grid, then I will use it. The trade-off is worth it when you consider the fragility of global supply chains and the oil wars that have consumed trillions in treasure and millions of lives.

Growing your own food is equally essential. Mollie Engelhart’s Sovereignty Ranch and other regenerative farms demonstrate that we do not need industrial agriculture to feed ourselves. As I noted after visiting with John Bush in our discussions on permaculture, people “carpet bomb their yards with chemicals, as if they were in Gaza” and then complain about cancer without considering their own environmental contributions [5]. I have seen this firsthand. In the grocery store, I watch people fill their carts with food that is sprayed with chemicals and processed beyond recognition. That is not the old way of doing things. It is a modern aberration that has created the sickest population in human history.

In “A Tale of 12 Kitchens,” Jake Tilson describes the empowerment of growing your own food and learning to understand the kitchen as a place of agency. “Having direct control over a part of your food chain leaves you with a lifelong love and appreciation of fresh fruit and vegetables” [6]. That is the condition we must strive for. It is not simply about survival. It is about reclaiming a way of life that connects us to the land, to the seasons, and to the fundamental reality that food is not a commodity to be bought and sold but a product of the earth itself. Getting back to the land means direct relationships with producers and true food security, not because we fear collapse but because we want abundance.

Local AI: A Tool We Must Not Cede to the Enemy

I believe local, open-source AI is as critical to off-grid living as solar panels or a water well. John Bush plans to build his own off-grid AI by 2027, and Curtis Stone already runs one for his farm. This is the future of preparedness. Artificial intelligence is not inherently evil. It is a tool, just like a firearm. We do not reject either of those because tyrants abuse them. The same logic applies to AI. If we let fear of AI stop us from using it, we cede the most powerful knowledge retrieval system in human history to the very people who want to enslave us.

In my conversation with David Morgan, we explored how the AI singularity will be far more pragmatic than Hollywood suggests. The real challenge is that AI development is being concentrated in the hands of a few corporate entities that are building hyper-scale data centers “for surveillance and AI-driven control” [7]. If we do not develop our own local systems, we will be at the mercy of these centralized models.

Maintaining inner authority and spiritual discernment is key as we adopt these powerful tools. AI is a tool for accessing knowledge, but it cannot replace the human capacity for judgment, intuition, and moral reasoning. We must use it without worshiping it.

You don’t have to be a technologist to benefit from these tools. You just have to be willing to learn. And there are platforms now that bypass the censorship of the major AI engines. You can run local AI models on your own hardware, or you can use free uncensored engines that don’t spy on your queries. Our own AI engine is available at BrightAnswers.ai and runs on a curated knowledge set that includes books, science papers, and articles from the cleanest and most truthful independent sources. You can also use the free book generation at BrightLearn.ai to build your own library on anything you wish to learn, completely free.

Take Responsibility and Connect with Others

Step out of victimhood. I know that is a hard message for many people to hear, but it is the only one that leads to freedom. Stop focusing on what the government is doing to you and start asking a different question: How am I responsible for my situation, and what can I do to insulate myself from it? This is the first step toward empowerment. Nobody from government is coming to save you. The cavalry is not riding over the hill. You are the cavalry. You are the only one who can make the changes necessary to protect your family and your future.

Connecting with like-minded freedom people is the number one way to become anti-fragile. In “How to Opt-Out of the Technocratic State,” Derrick Broze argues that “if you are able to carve out even one or two hours a week to dedicate to developing an entrepreneurial skill or launching a side hustle, you can bring in extra income, while also increasing your opportunities for counter-economic activity.” But he also notes that success comes from focus and dedication. That is the hard truth. No magic bullet exists. Only the work of building community, acquiring skills, and creating local networks of trust.

The Exit and Build event in Bandera, Texas, is one place to start. But if you cannot attend, start local meetups. Find the people in your community who are also awake, who are also concerned, who are also willing to take action. Build relationships around shared values of liberty, self-reliance, and respect for truth. Use whatever tools are available -- Brighteon.social if you want a free speech alternative to Facebook and Twitter, BrightVideos.com if you want to watch videos without censorship, or BrightNews.ai to track trends across independent media. The future is not something that happens to us. It is something we build together, one relationship at a time, one skill at a time, one honest transaction at a time.

There is no savior coming. And that is the best news you will hear all day, because it means the responsibility is yours. It means the power is yours. It means the future is yours if you are willing to take it.

References

Why People Are Losing Faith in Trump, an interview with John Bush. 2026-11-05T21:02:49.856Z. Video of 2016 GOP Debate Shows Trump Saying That Bush 43 Should Have Been Impeached for Iraq War. 2026-09-18T23:05:30.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/us/politics/video-of-2016-gop-debate-shows-trump-saying-that-bush-43-should-have-been-impeached-for-iraq-war/ Many Western Governments Won’t Survive. 2026-10-25T00:30:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/many-western-governments-wont-survive Bright Videos News - SUPER SHEDDERS JUST WEEKS FROM TODAY - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, August 10, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Mike Adams interview with John Bush - May 8 2024. by Mike Adams A tale of 12 kitchens family cooking in four countries. by Tilson Jake 1958 The Digital Guillotine: A warning for the ages - NaturalNews.com, July 15, 2026. by NaturalNews.com

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