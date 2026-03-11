The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eileen's avatar
Eileen
2h

Mike, have u researched electroculture, no fertilizer is required, extremely high yields reported and less water needed.

Reply
Share
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
2h

Me too. I am doing the same thing. Stockpiling the fertilizer. Thanks for the advice.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture