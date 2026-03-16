The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie's avatar
Laurie
3h

What about gold...does it make sense to trade one for the other or just wait...

Reply
Share
Carol K's avatar
Carol K
4h

Mike , if you wanted to end the Bankers total world domination and get rid of their currency, how would you do it ???

Maybe that is what you don’t see behind the curtain?

Evil is being taken out while we are distracted by wars

In the news?

Look at what is happening to the banks?

Getting rid of them

Allows a whole new system to be created?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture