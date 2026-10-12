Why I’m Betting on Local AI, Not Big Tech’s Speculative Bubble

I have now spent three years building decentralized AI tools and local infrastructure, and I have watched the Western establishment move to lobotomize publicly available large language models so they are nowhere near as intelligent as they could be. In my view, this is not an accident. It is a deliberate strategy to prevent decentralized cognition -- the very thing that threatens their monopoly on power. (This is also why USA models are not nearly as good as China’s open source models...)

But here is the part the panic peddlers never want you to understand: the revolution is not happening in their data centers. It is happening on kitchen tables, in home offices, and on modded gaming rigs across the country. And it can’t be easily halted.

That personal milestone signals something much larger. While Anthropic and OpenAI chase trillion-dollar valuations built on artificial scarcity, ordinary people are quietly assembling the hardware to run powerful models on their own terms. The centralized AI valuations are fragile precisely because they depend on keeping you locked out. Local AI is becoming abundant, and abundance destroys moats.

I believe decentralization is not just good technology -- it is a moral imperative. It puts AI power in the hands of individuals instead of Big Tech and government-aligned monopolies. The tools are here, and they are getting more capable every month. There is a version of the future that looks like Blade Runner-style corporate tyranny, and there is a version built on decentralized intelligence [1]. I know which one I am working to held build.

Modded GPUs and the Hardware Rebellion

Chinese engineers are now doing something remarkable: desoldering memory and adding double-density VRAM to cards like the RTX 2080, turning it into a 22GB card that joins a 3060 for 34–36GB total VRAM (that’s the setup of Zach Vorhies right now). Rumors of a modded 5090 with 96GB show how export bans are being circumvented by reverse-engineering PCBs and reballing Blackwell chips. At $7,200, a 96GB modded 5090 would be a third of the price of an Nvidia 6000 Pro selling for $20,000–$25,000, with indistinguishable performance. That is not a minor hack. That is a hardware rebellion.

We are witnessing a seismic shift in the AI hardware market, triggered by what I can only describe as a strategic miscalculation by Dario Amodei of Anthropic [2]. Over the past few days, Amodei has aggressively lobbied for stringent government regulation, arguing that without such controls, artificial intelligence poses an existential threat. His rhetoric has effectively called for the criminalization of open-source AI models -- models that, while free to run locally, require significant hardware investment. The establishment sees the hardware rebellion coming, and they are terrified.

This is exactly what decentralization looks like: ordinary people bypassing corporate gatekeepers to own their compute. The GDDR7 shortage and skyrocketing GPU prices are not accidents either -- they are the predictable result of AI-driven supply chains sending consumer electronics toward what I have called digital serfdom [3]. But the modders are winning. (As usual.)

Optimization Is Eating the Cloud

The trend has shifted from throwing more parameters and tokens at problems to using fewer tokens and smaller memory footprints for the same intelligence. Anthropic’s Opus 5.5 is being used to optimize models for small rigs. Some online guides show DeepSeek 4.1 Flash running on 32–36GB VRAM with 256GB system RAM. New inference engines like TensorFold can double throughput versus vLLM or SGLang, letting larger models run faster on smaller hardware. The cloud is being eaten from below, one optimization at a time.

Mixture-of-experts models are like lasagna: layers can live on different GPUs, system RAM, and CPU, offloading experts and KV cache across PCIe. I can run agents locally that would have required eight GPUs a year ago, and that changes everything about who controls AI. My own mini data center produces roughly 50,000 tokens per second across many GPUs, and that capacity is available to me around the clock without asking anyone’s permission [4]. Meanwhile, models are getting smaller and more capable every single quarter. A 12-gigabyte gaming GPU can now run a model like Qwen 27B, which means you do not need a $20,000 workstation to participate in the revolution [4].

Artificial intelligence represents the most empowering decentralized technology for human freedom ever created [5]. No other technology comes close -- not the internet, not radio, and not even Bitcoin. When AI is decentralized via open source, it becomes the most powerful democratizing force in human history. It grants individuals the ability to access knowledge, create content, and fact-check information free from government censorship, surveillance, or control. That is what optimization is delivering.

The AI Market Is a Bubble -- But the Revolution Is Real

Anthropic’s proposed $2 trillion IPO makes no sense when even universal subscriptions could not generate enough revenue to justify it [6]. OpenAI is squeezed from the top by Opus 5.5 and from the bottom by cheaper models like Haiku 5.5, while burning credits to stay relevant. AI is commoditizing fast, and the workhorse models are getting good enough to run locally, which destroys the moat of centralized providers.

I was driving in my truck earlier this year, hauling solar equipment to our new studio in Texas, and I could not stop thinking about the AI bubble [7]. Not because I am against artificial intelligence -- quite the opposite. I have been building AI systems for years and use them daily. But what I am seeing in the financial markets is not rooted in intelligence at all. It is a speculative mania fueled by cheap debt and fairy-tale projections.

The debt financing data centers is being repackaged like 2008 mortgage tranches, meaning pension funds and insurance companies are exposed to the coming crash. This financial instability is exacerbated by what appears to be circular accounting practices among major industry players [8]. These entities secure contracts with large corporations and subsequently leverage those agreements to secure billions of dollars in lending, often based on the projected value of GPU hardware that has not yet been delivered or manufactured.

I believe the bubble will pop, but the AI revolution will continue -- because the real value is decentralized, local, and owned by individuals. I am actually rooting for the crash [9]. Not because I hate AI -- I love AI. But the speculative mania has to end for the real technology to flourish because the investment mania has resulting in widespread misallocation of resources. Amazon’s $200 billion spending shock in February 2026 revealed exactly how fragile this centralization crisis has become [10]. The market is waking up. The coming crash will hurt a lot of people who believed the hype, but it will also clear the way for the local AI revolution that is already underway.

Resistance to AI Is a Losing Battle

Anti-AI backlash in open source is self-defeating. Zach had a crash-fix pull request to OBS rejected and his account banned simply because AI assisted the fix. He responded by forking OBS and starting OBS Rust, a full rewrite in Rust -- proof that when programming costs go to zero, gatekeepers lose their moat. Reddit and other collectivist tech spaces are pushing a moral panic against what they call “clankers,” but they are fighting a tsunami with a squirt gun. You cannot resist a technology that makes every individual more capable.

The same pattern played out with Google DeepMind. Alex Turner and other top researchers resigned after discovering the company had sold its AI infrastructure to the U.S. military with no restrictions against killer robots or mass spying [11]. Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies predicts that Google’s influence is waning, and that decentralized and AI-driven technologies could render its current business model obsolete, leading to a potential breakup of the company [12]. When the gatekeepers lose their monopoly on talent and technology, the moat collapses.

I believe the only rational response to all this is to embrace local AI. You cannot resist a technology that makes every individual more capable. New frontier models emerge every week -- Grok, Qwen, DeepSeek, GLM 5.3 -- each one matching or exceeding the last [13]. Yesterday’s marvel is today’s commodity. The people trying to ban open-source AI are on the wrong side of history, and they know it.

Conclusion: Grab the Surfboard

The future of autonomous intelligence is already here: persistent agents, orchestrator loops, and token abundance will redefine work and creativity. I have said before that we are heading toward what I call a transcendent tech economy where staggering AI-driven abundance and mass poverty arrive together [14]. Zach calls it “God in a box,” and I agree we should respect the power -- but that power belongs in local hands, not centralized server farms. The era of token abundance is coming, and it will make civilization almost unrecognizable [9].

Do not just watch the AI bubble burst. Learn to run models locally. Buy modest GPUs. Build your own agent swarm. Surf’s up. Grab a board and decentralize.

Visit BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored AI research, BrightVideos.com for free speech video, and Brighteon.social for a free speech social media platform that does not censor you. The tools are here. The hardware is still relatively affordable. The only thing missing is your decision to own your intelligence instead of renting it from companies that hate you.

References

Big Al Isn’t the Answer: Why Local Models Are the Real Revolution. 2026-10-05T14:22:47Z. https://newstarget.com/2026-10-05-why-local-models-are-the-real-revolution.html Health Ranger Report - CORPORATIONS EMBRACE LOCAL OPEN SOURCE AI - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, September 15, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com The GDDR7 Crisis How AI Driven Supply Chains Are Sending Consumer Electronics Toward Digital Serfdom - NaturalNews.com, January 23, 2026. by NaturalNews.com The Anthropic Backfire: Why Corporations Are Racing to Local Open Source AI - NaturalNews.com, September 15, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Health Ranger Report - THE PLOT TO CRIMINALIZE OPEN SOURCE AI - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, September 14, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Zach-Adams Effect with Zach Vorhies - Local AI Revolution: Modded GPUs .... 2026-10-10T04:57:11Z. https://radio.naturalnews.com/Posts/2026-10-09-zach-adams-effect-zach-vorhies-local-ai-revolution-modded-gpus-anthropics-2-trillion-ipo-anti-ai-backlash.html Why I Can’t Wait for the AI Bubble to Crash - NaturalNews.com, June 08, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Bright Videos News - AI DOOM PSYOP OPEN SOURCE BAN - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, September 14, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com The Era of Token Abundance Is Coming — and It Will Make Civilization Almost Unrecognizable - NaturalNews.com, September 24, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Amazons 200 Billion Spending Shock Reveals Big Techs Centralization Crisis - NaturalNews.com, February 08, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Google Sold Its Soul to the Military – Here’s Why That Should Terrify You. 2026-07-20T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-07-20-google-sold-its-soul-to-the-military.html Zach Vorhies: Google whistleblower predicts the decline of.... 2025-03-24T15:56:06Z. https://searchengine.news/2025-03-06-google-whistleblower-predicts-decline-of-googles-influence.html The AI Arms Race Is Outpacing Our Freedom — And Government Censorship Has Already Begun. 2026-07-14T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-07-14-ai-arms-race-is-outpacing-our-freedom.html The Transcendent Tech Economy: Abundance and Mass Poverty Will Arrive Together - NaturalNews.com, September 29, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Bright Videos News - THE GENETIC ASSAULT TECH PRIVACY WITH HAKEEM - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, August 06, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com

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