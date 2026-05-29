A Technology That Could Change Everything

After years of following low energy nuclear reactions (LENR), I have watched the conversation shift from mockery to serious investment. LENR is arguably the most important development for human freedom I have ever witnessed. Energy scarcity is the root of global conflict, financial control, and government tyranny. LENR offers abundant, decentralized power that breaks those chains, and it’s now reaching a level of investment and maturity that means actual deployment is right around the corner.

As I warned in my article ‘Prepare to Survive Engineered Energy Scarcity as a Means of Total Enslavement,’ the globalist cabal is deliberately destroying oil and gas infrastructure to tighten their grip on humanity [1]. But LENR promises to make that entire control system obsolete.

Here is why this matters: When you control energy, you control everything. The wars in the Middle East, the financial slavery of debt-based currencies, the surveillance state powered by centralized grids – all of it rests on the lie that energy must be scarce and expensive. Low energy nuclear reactions shatter that lie. This is not a theoretical promise. Clean Planet, a Japanese company, has already moved its quantum hydrogen technology (QHe) into full-scale commercialization, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government awarded them a billion yen grant to scale their heat modules [2]. The revolution is here, and it is happening faster than the establishment can suppress it.

What Is LENR – And Why It’s Not the Cold Fusion You’ve Probably Heard Of

Low energy nuclear reactions produce excess heat from heavy water with no dangerous radiation, no waste, and no risk of meltdown. This is fundamentally different from fission reactors that can suffer catastrophic failures like Fukushima, which I covered in my article ‘Fukushima nuclear catastrophe forces world to reconsider’ [3]. It is also different from hot fusion, which requires enormous magnetic confinement or lasers. LENR is a tabletop process, first demonstrated by Martin Fleischmann and Stanley Pons in 1989 at the University of Utah. As James Martinez explained in our interview, this technology has been replicated hundreds of times across the globe, studied by the U.S. Navy, and researched extensively in Russia, Japan, and China [4]. The fuel is abundant – oceans of heavy water – and the process is continuous, scalable from home boilers to industrial generators.

In my podcast ‘Brighteon Broadcast News,’ I noted that cold fusion technology has the potential to revolutionize energy production and distribution, significantly reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and other high-risk sources [5]. The science is solid. Dr. Melvin Miles, a renowned electrochemist, was the first to link heat production in LENR cells with the generation of helium, but his breakthrough paper was refused publication by peer-reviewed journals for sixteen years [6]. The suppression is real, but the evidence is overwhelming. As Jeane Manning documented in her book ‘Breakthrough Power,’ hundreds of experiments have demonstrated milliwatts of excess heat, and on rare occasions experiments have produced tens of watts at levels many times the input energy [7]. The establishment cannot hide this forever.

The Revolution in Real Energy Production – From Your Garage to the Grid

Imagine powering your home, your electric vehicle, and your food production twenty-four seven at a fraction of today’s cost. That is what LENR makes possible, once it’s commercialized and deployed. It ends dependence on oil, coal, and centralized grids that are vulnerable to sabotage and government control. Data centers, electric tractors, desalination plants – every sector that needs reliable energy will be transformed. The benefits flow directly to individuals, not corporations.

In my article ‘Cold fusion LENR commercial breakthrough could END food and energy scarcity around the world,’ I reported on Brillouin Energy Corp.’s Hydrogen Hot Tube Boiler System, which uses solid-state LENR to produce controlled excess heat [8]. This is not science fiction; it is commercially viable technology.

Consider the implications for transportation. Instead of relying on lithium-ion batteries charged by a fragile grid, you could power your car with a small LENR module that runs on deuterium extracted from water. The book ‘Steam Reborn: The LENR Revolution in Transportation’ explores how this technology can free travel from fossil fuels and traditional nuclear power [9]. Even the U.S. Navy has confirmed the reality of LENR. At the 2009 American Chemical Society meeting, scientist Pamela Mosier-Boss presented data showing highly energetic neutrons from low-energy nuclear reactions, validating what Fleischmann and Pons first claimed [10]. The world owes those two chemists a huge apology, but more importantly, we owe ourselves the freedom that their discovery can deliver.

The Energy Token: How LENR Could Make Central Banks Obsolete

I believe the ultimate honest currency is the kilowatt-hour. It has built-in scarcity – you use it up – no counter-party risk, and it empowers every person to participate in a just economy. An energy token would eliminate central banks, government debt, and inflation, replacing them with a system where your wealth is literally the power you produce and consume. The globalist push for Central Bank Digital Currencies is a tool of enslavement, but LENR combined with decentralized energy tokens can create true financial sovereignty. As I discussed in my Health Ranger Report podcast, the global war against decentralization is waged through control of energy, finance, and information [11]. LENR breaks that control and decentralizes wealth, effectively re-distributing it among those people who are wise enough to grasp the potential of the technology.

In the book ‘The New Fire: Unlocking the Secrets of Low Energy Nuclear Reactions,’ the authors expose how a decentralized energy revolution can liberate humanity from the grip of fossil fuels and centralized energy monopolies [12]. When every home can generate its own power, the need for a central bank to manage energy supply and demand evaporates. You become your own utility and your own bank.

The suppression of cold fusion since 1989 is directly tied to the fear that it would make the current financial system irrelevant. As I stated on my show, the media collusion, censorship, and character defamation against Fleischmann and Pons happened because their discovery threatened the entire power structure [5]. Now, with LENR on the verge of commercialization, we have a chance to build a monetary system based on real energy, not debt.

Overcoming Suppression and Skepticism – The Fight for Pro-Human Technology

For decades, LENR was ridiculed and suppressed by established interests. The Department of Energy and the scientific establishment blocked the truth about cold fusion for thirty years, as I documented in my article ‘For 30 years the Dept of Energy and scientific establishment has blocked the truth about cold fusion’ [13]. Science journals refused to publish peer-reviewed papers proving the existence of cold fusion by Dr. Melvin Miles [6]. But the world’s energy crisis and the insatiable demand from AI data centers are forcing a rethink. Even the Department of Energy and big oil are now at the door, trying to co-opt the technology. The critical question is who will control it: must be people who put human flourishing first, not globalists who want to use it for surveillance and control.

In my interview with James Martinez, we discussed how the war in Iran has cut off nearly twenty percent of the world’s oil and gas supply, making the need for alternative energy more urgent than ever [4]. As I wrote in ‘The Persian Gulf War Proves It’s Time to Embrace Cold Fusion,’ the Strait of Hormuz closure is a catastrophe that could be largely alleviated by decentralized LENR systems [14]. The establishment cannot suppress this technology any longer, but they will try to monopolize it. We must ensure that LENR remains open-source and accessible to individuals, not locked behind corporate patents and government licenses. The same forces that suppressed cold fusion will try to control it now that it is inevitable.

A Call to Action: Prepare for Abundance Now

I am not waiting for permission. I am already building off-grid systems with solar and batteries, and I have committed to be the first to buy a commercial LENR unit and demonstrate it on my show. You can start today: invest in local energy infrastructure, grow your own food, stack silver and gold, and join the movement to decentralize power. The scarcity we experience is engineered by globalists who control energy, water, and food [1]. When LENR arrives, the world will never be the same. Those who prepare will thrive; those who remain dependent on the broken system will suffer.

In the book ‘Breakthrough Power,’ Jeane Manning quotes researchers who describe the suppression of LENR as one of the greatest scientific cover-ups of all time [7]. But now, with companies like Clean Planet moving toward commercialization [2] and practical guides like ‘The Home Fusion Revolution’ showing how to build your own reactor [15], the tools for freedom are within reach. I urge you to learn about LENR, support independent research, and most importantly, take control of your own energy future. Decentralize your life before the centralizers take everything from you. The age of abundance is coming, but it belongs to those who act now.

References

Prepare to Survive Engineered Energy Scarcity as a Means of Total Enslavement - NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams, March 24, 2026 Clean Planet’s Quantum Hydrogen Tech Moves into Full-Scale Commercialization - NaturalNews.com, May 26, 2026 Fukushima nuclear catastrophe forces world to reconsider - NaturalNews.com, March 15, 2011 Mike Adams interview with James Martinez - November 6 2023 Brighteon Broadcast News - Mike Adams, discussing LENR SUPPRESSION of human knowledge: Science journals refuse to publish breakthrough paper proving the existence of cold fusion by Dr. Melvin Miles - NaturalNews.com, July 29, 2019 Breakthrough Power: How Quantum-Leap New Energy Inventions Can Transform Our World - Jeane Manning Cold fusion LENR commercial breakthrough could END food and energy scarcity around the world - NaturalNews.com, July 21, 2022 Steam Reborn: The LENR Revolution in Transportation - BrightLearn.ai book Cold Fusion Proven True by U.S. Navy Research - NaturalNews.com, March 25, 2009 Health Ranger Report - The globalist war - Mike Adams, December 16, 2024 The New Fire: Unlocking the Secrets of Low Energy Nuclear Reactions - BrightLearn.ai book For 30 years the Dept of Energy and scientific establishment has blocked the truth about cold fusion - NaturalNews.com, July 8, 2019 The Persian Gulf War Proves It’s Time to Embrace Cold Fusion - NaturalNews.com, April 3, 2026 The Home Fusion Revolution: Clean, Limitless Energy with LENR Reactors - BrightLearn.ai book

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